Moes SFL02-Z-3

ModelSFL02-Z-3
VendorMoes
DescriptionStar feather smart switch 3 gangs
Exposesswitch (state), countdown, momentary_1, momentary_2, momentary_3, mode, backlight_mode, power_on_behavior, indicator_status, induction_mode, vibration_mode, action
PictureMoes SFL02-Z-3

Exposes

Switch (l1 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"}, {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l2 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"}, {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l3 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l3 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l3": "ON"}, {"state_l3": "OFF"} or {"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Countdown (numeric, l1 endpoint)

Countdown to turn device off after a certain time. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Countdown (numeric, l2 endpoint)

Countdown to turn device off after a certain time. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Countdown (numeric, l3 endpoint)

Countdown to turn device off after a certain time. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Momentary 1 (numeric)

Momentary switch timer (0=disable). Value can be found in the published state on the momentary_1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"momentary_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is s.

Momentary 2 (numeric)

Momentary switch timer (0=disable). Value can be found in the published state on the momentary_2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"momentary_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is s.

Momentary 3 (numeric)

Momentary switch timer (0=disable). Value can be found in the published state on the momentary_3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"momentary_3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is s.

Mode (enum, l1 endpoint)

Switch1 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: switch_1, scene_1.

Mode (enum, l2 endpoint)

Switch2 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: switch_2, scene_2.

Mode (enum, l3 endpoint)

Switch3 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_l3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: switch_3, scene_3.

Backlight mode (binary)

Mode of the backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON backlight mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Power-on behavior (enum)

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, previous, on.

Indicator status (enum)

Indicator status. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_status property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_status": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_status": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: Off, Relay, Invert.

Induction mode (enum)

Induction mode. Value can be found in the published state on the induction_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"induction_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"induction_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: ON, OFF.

Vibration mode (enum)

Vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"vibration_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vibration_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: Gear 0, Gear 1, Gear 2, Gear 3.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: scene_1, scene_2, scene_3.