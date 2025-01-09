Moes SFL02-Z-1

ModelSFL02-Z-1
VendorMoes
DescriptionStar feather smart switch 1 gang
Exposesbacklight_mode, switch (state), countdown, momentary_1, power_on_behavior, mode, induction_mode, vibration_mode, action
PictureMoes SFL02-Z-1

Exposes

Backlight mode (binary)

Mode of the backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON backlight mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Switch (l1 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"}, {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Countdown (numeric, l1 endpoint)

Countdown to turn device off after a certain time. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Momentary 1 (numeric)

Momentary switch timer (0=disable). Value can be found in the published state on the momentary_1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"momentary_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is s.

Power-on behavior (enum)

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, previous, on.

Mode (enum, l1 endpoint)

Switch1 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: switch_1, scene_1.

Induction mode (enum)

Induction mode. Value can be found in the published state on the induction_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"induction_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"induction_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: ON, OFF.

Vibration mode (enum)

Vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"vibration_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vibration_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: Gear 0, Gear 1, Gear 2, Gear 3.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: scene_1.