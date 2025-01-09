Moes SFL02-Z-1
|Model
|SFL02-Z-1
|Vendor
|Moes
|Description
|Star feather smart switch 1 gang
|Exposes
|backlight_mode, switch (state), countdown, momentary_1, power_on_behavior, mode, induction_mode, vibration_mode, action
|Picture
Exposes
Backlight mode (binary)
Mode of the backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON backlight mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Countdown (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Countdown to turn device off after a certain time. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Momentary 1 (numeric)
Momentary switch timer (0=disable). Value can be found in the published state on the
momentary_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"momentary_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Power-on behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
previous,
on.
Mode (enum, l1 endpoint)
Switch1 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch_1,
scene_1.
Induction mode (enum)
Induction mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
induction_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"induction_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"induction_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
ON,
OFF.
Vibration mode (enum)
Vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"vibration_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"vibration_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Gear 0,
Gear 1,
Gear 2,
Gear 3.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
scene_1.