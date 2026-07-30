NodOn SEM-4-3-20

Model SEM-4-3-20 Vendor NodOn Description 3CT Energy Meter Exposes energy_reset, power_factor, power_factor_phase_b, power_factor_phase_c, power_reactive, power_reactive_phase_b, power_reactive_phase_c, power_apparent, power_apparent_phase_b, power_apparent_phase_c, total_active_power, total_reactive_power, total_apparent_power, energy_tier_1, produced_energy_tier_1, energy_tier_2, produced_energy_tier_2, energy_tier_3, produced_energy_tier_3, identify, power, voltage, ac_frequency, current, energy, produced_energy, power_phase_b, power_phase_c, voltage_phase_b, voltage_phase_c, current_phase_b, current_phase_c Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

ac_frequency_calibration : Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

ac_frequency_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

power_phase_b_calibration : Calibrates the power_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_phase_b_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

power_phase_c_calibration : Calibrates the power_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_phase_c_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_phase_b_calibration : Calibrates the voltage_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_phase_b_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_phase_c_calibration : Calibrates the voltage_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_phase_c_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_phase_b_calibration : Calibrates the current_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_phase_b_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_phase_c_calibration : Calibrates the current_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_phase_c_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

Reset all energy counters to 0. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"energy_reset": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: reset .

Instantaneous measured power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Instantaneous measured power factor on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Instantaneous measured power factor on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_phase_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Instantaneous measured reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_reactive property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VAR .

Instantaneous measured reactive power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the power_reactive_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VAR .

Instantaneous measured reactive power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the power_reactive_phase_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VAR .

Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Instantaneous measured apparent power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Instantaneous measured apparent power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent_phase_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Total active power across all 3 phases. Value can be found in the published state on the total_active_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Total reactive power across all 3 phases. Value can be found in the published state on the total_reactive_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VAR .

Total apparent power across all 3 phases. Value can be found in the published state on the total_apparent_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Energy consumed by Phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_tier_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Energy exported by Phase A. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy_tier_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Energy consumed by Phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_tier_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Energy exported by Phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy_tier_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Energy consumed by Phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_tier_3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Energy exported by Phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy_tier_3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ac_frequency": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hz .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"produced_energy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Instantaneous measured power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the power_phase_b property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_phase_b": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the power_phase_c property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_phase_c": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Measured electrical potential value on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_b property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage_phase_b": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_c property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage_phase_c": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_b property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current_phase_b": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .