# Feibit SEB01ZB

Model SEB01ZB Vendor Feibit Description SOS button Exposes sos, battery_low, tamper, battery, linkquality Picture

SOS alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the sos property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true sos is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .