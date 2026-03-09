Saswell SEA801-Zigbee/SEA802-Zigbee

Model SEA801-Zigbee/SEA802-Zigbee Vendor Saswell Description Thermostatic radiator valve Exposes battery_low, anti_scaling, switch (state), child_lock, heating, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration) Picture White-label HiHome WZB-TRVL, Hama 00176592, Maginon WT-1, RTX ZB-RT1, SETTI+ TRV001, Royal Thermo RTE 77.001B, Nous H1Z

SEA801-Zigbee (LCD display on the front, several buttons): Long hold the "AUTO/MANU" and "+" Button until the LCD display shows "----"

SEA802-Z01 (white LED display on the side, rotary plate): Turn the rotary plate to decrease the temperature until the LED dots show "OF", then long press until the display changes to "--"

It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload

dayofweek 1-7, 1=sunday transitionTime Minutes after midnight numoftrans It seems that the maximum number of transitions is 4

{ "weekly_schedule" : { "1" : { "dayofweek" : 1 , "numoftrans" : 2 , "mode" : 1 , "transitions" : [ { "transitionTime" : 360 , "heatSetpoint" : 23 } , { "transitionTime" : 570 , "heatSetpoint" : 2200 } ] } } }

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "1970". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Enables/disables bi-weekly anti-scaling feature. Value can be found in the published state on the anti_scaling property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"anti_scaling": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON anti scaling is ON, if OFF OFF.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the window_detection property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "ON"} , {"window_detection": "OFF"} or {"window_detection": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the away_mode property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"away_mode": "ON"} , {"away_mode": "OFF"} or {"away_mode": "undefined"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Device valve is open or closed (heating or not). Value can be found in the published state on the heating property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON heating is ON, if OFF OFF.

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state , local_temperature_calibration .