Zigbee2MQTT

Saswell SEA801-Zigbee/SEA802-Zigbee

ModelSEA801-Zigbee/SEA802-Zigbee
VendorSaswell
DescriptionThermostatic radiator valve
Exposesbattery_low, switch (state), lock (state), heating, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, local_temperature_calibration), linkquality
PictureSaswell SEA801-Zigbee/SEA802-Zigbee
White-labelHiHome WZB-TRVL, Hama 00176592, RTX ZB-RT1, SETTI+ TRV001

Notes

Pairing

  • SEA801-Zigbee (LCD display on the front, several buttons): Long hold the "AUTO/MANU" and "+" Button until the LCD display shows "----"
  • SEA802-Z01 (white LED display on the side, rotary plate): Turn the rotary plate to decrease the temperature until the LED dots show "OF", then long press until the display changes to "--"

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Battery_low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the window_detection property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "ON"}, {"window_detection": "OFF"} or {"window_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Lock

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the away_mode property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"away_mode": "ON"}, {"away_mode": "OFF"} or {"away_mode": "undefined"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Heating (binary)

Device valve is open or closed (heating or not). Value can be found in the published state on the heating property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals ON heating is ON, if OFF OFF.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, local_temperature_calibration.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat, auto. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is -6 and the maximum value is 6 with a step size of 1.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.