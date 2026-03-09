Saswell SEA801-Zigbee/SEA802-Zigbee

ModelSEA801-Zigbee/SEA802-Zigbee
VendorSaswell
DescriptionThermostatic radiator valve
Exposesbattery_low, anti_scaling, switch (state), child_lock, heating, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration)
PictureSaswell SEA801-Zigbee/SEA802-Zigbee
White-labelHiHome WZB-TRVL, Hama 00176592, Maginon WT-1, RTX ZB-RT1, SETTI+ TRV001, Royal Thermo RTE 77.001B, Nous H1Z

Notes

Pairing

  • SEA801-Zigbee (LCD display on the front, several buttons): Long hold the "AUTO/MANU" and "+" Button until the LCD display shows "----"
  • SEA802-Z01 (white LED display on the side, rotary plate): Turn the rotary plate to decrease the temperature until the LED dots show "OF", then long press until the display changes to "--"

Weekly Schedule

It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload

dayofweek 1-7, 1=sunday transitionTime Minutes after midnight numoftrans It seems that the maximum number of transitions is 4

{
  "weekly_schedule": {
    "1": {
      "dayofweek": 1,
      "numoftrans": 2,
      "mode": 1,
      "transitions": [
        {
          "transitionTime": 360,
          "heatSetpoint": 23
        },
        {
          "transitionTime": 570,
          "heatSetpoint": 2200
        }
      ]
    }
  }
}

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "1970". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Anti scaling (binary)

Enables/disables bi-weekly anti-scaling feature. Value can be found in the published state on the anti_scaling property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"anti_scaling": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON anti scaling is ON, if OFF OFF.

Window detection (switch)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the window_detection property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "ON"}, {"window_detection": "OFF"} or {"window_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Away mode (switch)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the away_mode property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"away_mode": "ON"}, {"away_mode": "OFF"} or {"away_mode": "undefined"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Heating (binary)

Device valve is open or closed (heating or not). Value can be found in the published state on the heating property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals ON heating is ON, if OFF OFF.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat, auto. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is -6 and the maximum value is 6 with a step size of 1.