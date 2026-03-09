Saswell SEA801-Zigbee/SEA802-Zigbee
|Model
|SEA801-Zigbee/SEA802-Zigbee
|Vendor
|Saswell
|Description
|Thermostatic radiator valve
|Exposes
|battery_low, anti_scaling, switch (state), child_lock, heating, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration)
|Picture
|White-label
|HiHome WZB-TRVL, Hama 00176592, Maginon WT-1, RTX ZB-RT1, SETTI+ TRV001, Royal Thermo RTE 77.001B, Nous H1Z
Notes
Pairing
- SEA801-Zigbee (LCD display on the front, several buttons): Long hold the "AUTO/MANU" and "+" Button until the LCD display shows "----"
- SEA802-Z01 (white LED display on the side, rotary plate): Turn the rotary plate to decrease the temperature until the LED dots show "OF", then long press until the display changes to "--"
Weekly Schedule
It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
dayofweek 1-7, 1=sunday
transitionTime Minutes after midnight
numoftrans It seems that the maximum number of transitions is 4
{
"weekly_schedule": {
"1": {
"dayofweek": 1,
"numoftrans": 2,
"mode": 1,
"transitions": [
{
"transitionTime": 360,
"heatSetpoint": 23
},
{
"transitionTime": 570,
"heatSetpoint": 2200
}
]
}
}
}
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "1970". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Anti scaling (binary)
Enables/disables bi-weekly anti-scaling feature. Value can be found in the published state on the
anti_scaling property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"anti_scaling": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON anti scaling is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Window detection (switch)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
window_detection property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": "ON"},
{"window_detection": "OFF"} or
{"window_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Away mode (switch)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
away_mode property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"away_mode": "ON"},
{"away_mode": "OFF"} or
{"away_mode": "undefined"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Heating (binary)
Device valve is open or closed (heating or not). Value can be found in the published state on the
heating property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON heating is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state,
local_temperature_calibration.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat,
auto. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-6and the maximum value is
6with a step size of
1.