ORVIBO SE20-O

ModelSE20-O
VendorORVIBO
DescriptionSmart emergency button
Exposesaction, linkquality
PictureORVIBO SE20-O

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: single.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.