NodOn SDC-4-1-00

ModelSDC-4-1-00
VendorNodOn
DescriptionDry contact sensor
Exposesbattery, dry_contact, linkquality
PictureNodOn SDC-4-1-00

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Dry contact (enum)

State of the contact, closed or open.. Value can be found in the published state on the dry_contact property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dry_contact": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dry_contact": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: contact_closed, contact_open.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.