NodOn SDC-4-1-00

Model SDC-4-1-00 Vendor NodOn Description Dry contact sensor Exposes battery, dry_contact, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

State of the contact, closed or open.. Value can be found in the published state on the dry_contact property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dry_contact": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dry_contact": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: contact_closed , contact_open .