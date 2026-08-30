Selena SC0002

ModelSC0002
VendorSelena
DescriptionDesktop environmental monitoring station
Exposestemperature, pressure, humidity, illuminance, co2
PictureSelena SC0002

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • pressure_calibration: Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • pressure_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

Exposes

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Pressure (numeric)

The measured atmospheric pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pressure": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kPa.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

CO2 (numeric)

Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co2": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppm.