Develco SBTZB-110

Pairing: Press the button to activate search for network. The Smart Button will start searching (up to 15 minutes) for a Zigbee network to join. • While the device is searching for a Zigbee network to join, the yellow LED flashes. • When the LED stops flashing, the device has successfully joined the Zigbee network. • If the scanning has timed out, a short press on the button will restart it.

Resetting the device: