Develco SBTZB-110

Zigbee2MQTT

Notes

Pairing: Press the button to activate search for network. The Smart Button will start searching (up to 15 minutes) for a Zigbee network to join. • While the device is searching for a Zigbee network to join, the yellow LED flashes. • When the LED stops flashing, the device has successfully joined the Zigbee network. • If the scanning has timed out, a short press on the button will restart it.

Resetting the device:

  1. Press and hold the button for 10 seconds. Release the button immediately when the LED flashes green. You now have 60 seconds to reset the device.
  2. Press the button again and hold it.
  3. While you are holding the button down, the LED flashes yellow once, then two times in a row, and finally numerous times in a row.
  4. Release the button while the LED is flashing numerous times in a row.
  5. After you release the button, the LED shows one long flash, and the reset is completed