Develco SBTZB-110

Notes
Pairing: Press the button to activate search for network. The Smart Button will start searching (up to 15 minutes) for a Zigbee network to join. • While the device is searching for a Zigbee network to join, the yellow LED flashes. • When the LED stops flashing, the device has successfully joined the Zigbee network. • If the scanning has timed out, a short press on the button will restart it.
Resetting the device:
- Press and hold the button for 10 seconds. Release the button immediately when the LED flashes green. You now have 60 seconds to reset the device.
- Press the button again and hold it.
- While you are holding the button down, the LED flashes yellow once, then two times in a row, and finally numerous times in a row.
- Release the button while the LED is flashing numerous times in a row.
- After you release the button, the LED shows one long flash, and the reset is completed