Zigbee2MQTT

ShinaSystem SBM300ZC3

ModelSBM300ZC3
VendorShinaSystem
DescriptionSiHAS remote control 3 button
Exposesaction, battery, voltage, linkquality
PictureShinaSystem SBM300ZC3

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: 1_single, 1_double, 1_long, 2_single, 2_double, 2_long, 3_single, 3_double, 3_long.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.