ShinaSystem SBM300ZB2

Model SBM300ZB2 Vendor ShinaSystem Description SiHAS remote control 2 button Exposes action, battery, voltage Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: 1_single , 1_double , 1_long , 2_single , 2_double , 2_long .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .