Shelly SBDW-302C
|Model
|SBDW-302C
|Vendor
|Shelly
|Description
|BLU DoorWindow Outdoor ZB
|Exposes
|contact, handle_position, battery_low, battery, identify
|Picture
Firmware
It is recommended to connect Shelly devices by WiFi / Bluetooth, and update their firmware, until they gain support for OTA updates over Zigbee.
The latest firmware fixes known issues like negative power readings on some models.
Note they roll-out updates in phases. Check "beta" channels if you are specifically looking for a fix.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
Exposes
Contact (binary)
Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the
contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
false contact is ON, if
true OFF.
Handle position (enum)
Handle position: closed, tilted (partly open), or open. Value can be found in the published state on the
handle_position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
closed,
tilted,
open.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
identify.