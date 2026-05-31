Shelly SBDW-103C

ModelSBDW-103C
VendorShelly
DescriptionBLU DoorWindow ZB
Exposescontact, handle_position, battery_low, battery, light_level, dark_threshold, bright_threshold, identify
PictureShelly SBDW-103C

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

Exposes

Contact (binary)

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Handle position (enum)

Handle position: closed, tilted (partly open), or open. Value can be found in the published state on the handle_position property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: closed, tilted, open.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Light level (enum)

Coarse light level. Value can be found in the published state on the light_level property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_level": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: dark, twilight, bright.

Dark threshold (numeric)

Lux threshold below which light level is dark. Value can be found in the published state on the dark_threshold property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dark_threshold": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dark_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535. The unit of this value is lx.

Bright threshold (numeric)

Lux threshold above which light level is bright. Value can be found in the published state on the bright_threshold property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"bright_threshold": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"bright_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535. The unit of this value is lx.

Identify (enum)

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: identify.