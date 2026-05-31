Shelly SBDW-103C

Model SBDW-103C Vendor Shelly Description BLU DoorWindow ZB Exposes contact, handle_position, battery_low, battery, light_level, dark_threshold, bright_threshold, identify Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Handle position: closed, tilted (partly open), or open. Value can be found in the published state on the handle_position property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: closed , tilted , open .

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Coarse light level. Value can be found in the published state on the light_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_level": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: dark , twilight , bright .

Lux threshold below which light level is dark. Value can be found in the published state on the dark_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dark_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dark_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 . The unit of this value is lx .

Lux threshold above which light level is bright. Value can be found in the published state on the bright_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"bright_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"bright_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 . The unit of this value is lx .