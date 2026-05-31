Shelly SBDW-103C
|Model
|SBDW-103C
|Vendor
|Shelly
|Description
|BLU DoorWindow ZB
|Exposes
|contact, handle_position, battery_low, battery, light_level, dark_threshold, bright_threshold, identify
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
Exposes
Contact (binary)
Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the
contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
false contact is ON, if
true OFF.
Handle position (enum)
Handle position: closed, tilted (partly open), or open. Value can be found in the published state on the
handle_position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
closed,
tilted,
open.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Light level (enum)
Coarse light level. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"light_level": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
dark,
twilight,
bright.
Dark threshold (numeric)
Lux threshold below which light level is dark. Value can be found in the published state on the
dark_threshold property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dark_threshold": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dark_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65535. The unit of this value is
lx.
Bright threshold (numeric)
Lux threshold above which light level is bright. Value can be found in the published state on the
bright_threshold property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"bright_threshold": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"bright_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65535. The unit of this value is
lx.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.