Sber SBDV-00200

Model SBDV-00200 Vendor Sber Description Smart Wall Switch (optional neutral wire, two buttons) Exposes action, switch (state), power_on_behavior, relay_mode, allow_double_click, identify, led_indicator_on_enable, led_indicator_on_h, led_indicator_on_s, led_indicator_on_b, led_indicator_off_enable, led_indicator_off_h, led_indicator_off_s, led_indicator_off_b, state, position, cover_mode, calibration_time, motor_timeout, buttons_mode, child_lock, serial_number, neutral_presence, power_profile, led_indication_type, resets_count, uptime, button_clicks_count_1, button_clicks_count_2, button_clicks_count_3, relay_switches_count_1, relay_switches_count_2 Picture

To put the device in pairing mode, detach button covers and press pairing button for 5 seconds until LEDs start pairing animation, then release pairing button. When pairing process is completed, LEDs animation will stop. Animation style depends on neutral wire presence: LEDs are breathing if neutral wire is present, and are flashing shortly if neutral wire is absent.

This device can also be used as a covers controller. In this mode it can control different types of single phase AC motors: window covers, curtains, garage door motors etc. Single phase AC motors are supported, with active current limit up to 1 А (220 Watts max). To put device in pairing mode as a covers controller, detach button covers and press pairing button and right switch button together for 5 seconds until LEDs start pairing animation (right LED will change its color to blue). CAUTION: please see additional installation instructions on how to properly install this device in covers controller mode.

If device is removed from network by pressing the pairing button for 5 seconds, then its settings will remain intact. To perform reset to factory settings it is required to hold pairing button for 10 seconds until white LED blinks. Also this device resets itself to factory settings when it is removed from the Zigbee network, if this removal has been initiated by coordinator (i.e. via frontend or by sending command to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/remove topic).

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

cover_position_tilt_disable_report : Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 60 seconds (default: 30). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 60

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: hold_switch_1 , hold_switch_2 , single_switch_1 , single_switch_2 , double_switch_1 , double_switch_2 .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_switch_1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_switch_1": "ON"} , {"state_switch_1": "OFF"} or {"state_switch_1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_switch_1": ""} .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_switch_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior_switch_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_switch_1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .

Decoupled mode. Value can be found in the published state on the relay_mode_switch_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"relay_mode_switch_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"relay_mode_switch_1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: control_relay , decoupled .

Allow detection of double clicks, may introduce delay in reaction when enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the allow_double_click_switch_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"allow_double_click_switch_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"allow_double_click_switch_1": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON (1) Allow double clicks is ON, if OFF OFF.

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify_switch_1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Is LED indicator enabled in ON state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_on_enable_switch_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_on_enable_switch_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_on_enable_switch_1": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON (1) LED indication is ON, if OFF OFF.

Hue of LED in ON state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_on_h_switch_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_on_h_switch_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_on_h_switch_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 359 . The unit of this value is ° .

Saturation of LED in ON state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_on_s_switch_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_on_s_switch_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_on_s_switch_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 254 .

Brightness of LED in ON state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_on_b_switch_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_on_b_switch_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_on_b_switch_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254 .

Is LED indicator enabled in OFF state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_off_enable_switch_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_off_enable_switch_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_off_enable_switch_1": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON (1) LED indication is ON, if OFF OFF.

Hue of LED in OFF state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_off_h_switch_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_off_h_switch_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_off_h_switch_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 359 . The unit of this value is ° .

Saturation of LED in OFF state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_off_s_switch_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_off_s_switch_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_off_s_switch_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 254 .

Brightness of LED in OFF state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_off_b_switch_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_off_b_switch_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_off_b_switch_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254 .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_switch_2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_switch_2": "ON"} , {"state_switch_2": "OFF"} or {"state_switch_2": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_switch_2": ""} .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_switch_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior_switch_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_switch_2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .

Decoupled mode. Value can be found in the published state on the relay_mode_switch_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"relay_mode_switch_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"relay_mode_switch_2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: control_relay , decoupled .

Allow detection of double clicks, may introduce delay in reaction when enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the allow_double_click_switch_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"allow_double_click_switch_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"allow_double_click_switch_2": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON (2) Allow double clicks is ON, if OFF OFF.

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify_switch_2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Is LED indicator enabled in ON state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_on_enable_switch_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_on_enable_switch_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_on_enable_switch_2": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON (2) LED indication is ON, if OFF OFF.

Hue of LED in ON state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_on_h_switch_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_on_h_switch_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_on_h_switch_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 359 . The unit of this value is ° .

Saturation of LED in ON state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_on_s_switch_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_on_s_switch_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_on_s_switch_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 254 .

Brightness of LED in ON state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_on_b_switch_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_on_b_switch_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_on_b_switch_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254 .

Is LED indicator enabled in OFF state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_off_enable_switch_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_off_enable_switch_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_off_enable_switch_2": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON (2) LED indication is ON, if OFF OFF.

Hue of LED in OFF state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_off_h_switch_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_off_h_switch_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_off_h_switch_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 359 . The unit of this value is ° .

Saturation of LED in OFF state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_off_s_switch_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_off_s_switch_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_off_s_switch_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 254 .

Brightness of LED in OFF state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_off_b_switch_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_off_b_switch_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_off_b_switch_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254 .

Value can be found in the published state on the current_state_cover property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_state_cover": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: OPEN , CLOSE , STOP .

Position of this cover, 100 is fully open if 'Invert cover' option is false (default). Value can be found in the published state on the position_cover property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"position_cover": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_cover": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cover_mode_cover": {"reversed_cover": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"cover_mode_cover": ""} .

reversed (binary): Reversal of the motor rotating direction allowed values: true or false

Calibration time. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_time_cover property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration_time_cover": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_time_cover": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Timeout for continuous motor action. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_timeout_cover property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motor_timeout_cover": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_timeout_cover": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Value can be found in the published state on the buttons_mode_cover property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"buttons_mode_cover": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"buttons_mode_cover": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normal , inverted .

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify_cover": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Is LED indicator enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_off_enable_cover property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_off_enable_cover": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_off_enable_cover": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON lED indication is ON, if OFF OFF.

Hue of LED indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_off_h_cover property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_off_h_cover": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_off_h_cover": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 359 . The unit of this value is ° .

Saturation of LED indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_off_s_cover property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_off_s_cover": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_off_s_cover": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 254 .

Brightness of LED indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_off_b_cover property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_off_b_cover": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_off_b_cover": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254 .

Enable child lock to prevent manual button operation. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON child lock is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the serial_number property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"serial_number": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Neutral wire presence status. Value can be found in the published state on the neutral_presence property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"neutral_presence": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals YES neutral presence is ON, if NO OFF.

Power Profile when neutral wire is absent: quick mode is for fastest device response; anti-flicker (af) modes have different polling intervals (in ms). Anti-flicker fallback mode is the safest one: device will fall back to it automatically if unstable behavior has been detected in more responsive mode. Value can be found in the published state on the power_profile property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_profile": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_profile": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: quick , af_250 , af_500 , af_750 , af_1000 , af_1250 , af_1750 , af_2000 , af_fallback .

Type of LED indication (ignored in cover controller mode). Either continuous light, or short flashes. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indication_type property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indication_type": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indication_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: continuous , flashes .

(telemetry) Number of resets. Value can be found in the published state on the resets_count property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"resets_count": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

(telemetry) Device uptime, in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the uptime property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"uptime": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is s .

(telemetry) Total clicks count of button 1. Value can be found in the published state on the button_clicks_count_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"button_clicks_count_1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

(telemetry) Total clicks count of button 2. Value can be found in the published state on the button_clicks_count_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"button_clicks_count_2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

(telemetry) Total clicks count of button 3. Value can be found in the published state on the button_clicks_count_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"button_clicks_count_3": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

(telemetry) Total toggle count of relay 1. Value can be found in the published state on the relay_switches_count_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"relay_switches_count_1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.