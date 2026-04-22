Sber SBDV-00197

Model SBDV-00197 Vendor Sber Description Smart Wall Switch (optional neutral wire, single button) Exposes allow_double_click, led_indicator_on_enable, led_indicator_on_h, led_indicator_on_s, led_indicator_on_b, led_indicator_off_enable, led_indicator_off_h, led_indicator_off_s, led_indicator_off_b, identify, switch (state), power_on_behavior, relay_mode, child_lock, serial_number, neutral_presence, power_profile, led_indication_type, resets_count, uptime, button_clicks_count_1, button_clicks_count_2, relay_switches_count_1, action Picture

To put the device in pairing mode, detach button cover and press pairing button for 5 seconds until LED starts pairing animation, then release pairing button. When pairing process is completed, LED animation will stop. Animation style depends on neutral wire presence: LED is breathing if neutral wire is present, and is flashing shortly if neutral wire is absent.

If device is removed from network by pressing the pairing button for 5 seconds, then its settings will remain intact. To perform reset to factory settings it is required to hold pairing button for 10 seconds until white LED blinks. Also this device resets itself to factory settings when it is removed from the Zigbee network, if this removal has been initiated by coordinator (i.e. via frontend or by sending command to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/remove topic).

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Allow detection of double clicks, may introduce delay in reaction when enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the allow_double_click property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"allow_double_click": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"allow_double_click": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON allow double click is ON, if OFF OFF.

Is LED indicator enabled in ON state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_on_enable property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_on_enable": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_on_enable": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON lED indication is ON, if OFF OFF.

Hue of LED in ON state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_on_h property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_on_h": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_on_h": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 359 . The unit of this value is ° .

Saturation of LED in ON state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_on_s property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_on_s": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_on_s": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 254 .

Brightness of LED in ON state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_on_b property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_on_b": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_on_b": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254 .

Is LED indicator enabled in OFF state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_off_enable property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_off_enable": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_off_enable": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON lED indication is ON, if OFF OFF.

Hue of LED in OFF state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_off_h property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_off_h": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_off_h": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 359 . The unit of this value is ° .

Saturation of LED in OFF state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_off_s property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_off_s": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_off_s": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 254 .

Brightness of LED in OFF state. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator_off_b property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator_off_b": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator_off_b": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254 .

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .

Decoupled mode for button. Value can be found in the published state on the relay_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"relay_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"relay_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: control_relay , decoupled .

Enable child lock to prevent manual button operation. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON child lock is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the serial_number property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"serial_number": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Neutral wire presence status. Value can be found in the published state on the neutral_presence property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"neutral_presence": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals YES neutral presence is ON, if NO OFF.

Power Profile when neutral wire is absent: quick mode is for fastest device response; anti-flicker (af) modes have different polling intervals (in ms). Anti-flicker fallback mode is the safest one: device will fall back to it automatically if unstable behavior has been detected in more responsive mode. Value can be found in the published state on the power_profile property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_profile": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_profile": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: quick , af_250 , af_500 , af_750 , af_1000 , af_1250 , af_1750 , af_2000 , af_fallback .

Type of LED indication (ignored in cover controller mode). Either continuous light, or short flashes. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indication_type property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indication_type": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indication_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: continuous , flashes .

(telemetry) Number of resets. Value can be found in the published state on the resets_count property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"resets_count": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

(telemetry) Device uptime, in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the uptime property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"uptime": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is s .

(telemetry) Total clicks count of button 1. Value can be found in the published state on the button_clicks_count_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"button_clicks_count_1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

(telemetry) Total clicks count of button 2. Value can be found in the published state on the button_clicks_count_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"button_clicks_count_2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

(telemetry) Total toggle count of relay 1. Value can be found in the published state on the relay_switches_count_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"relay_switches_count_1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.