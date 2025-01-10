Saswell SAS936RHB-7-Z03

ModelSAS936RHB-7-Z03
VendorSaswell
DescriptionWireless temperature sensor
Exposesclimate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, system_mode), heating_demand, temporary_leaving, child_lock
PictureSaswell SAS936RHB-7-Z03

Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, system_mode.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.

Heating demand (binary)

Valve demand (0=off, 1=heating). Value can be found in the published state on the heating_demand property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals ON heating demand is ON, if OFF OFF.

Temporary leaving (binary)

Temporary leaving mode (checkmark on display, disables heating). Value can be found in the published state on the temporary_leaving property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temporary_leaving": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON temporary leaving is ON, if OFF OFF.

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.