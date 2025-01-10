Saswell SAS936RHB-7-Z03
|Model
|SAS936RHB-7-Z03
|Vendor
|Saswell
|Description
|Wireless temperature sensor
|Exposes
|climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, system_mode), heating_demand, temporary_leaving, child_lock
|Picture
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
current_heating_setpoint,
system_mode.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Heating demand (binary)
Valve demand (0=off, 1=heating). Value can be found in the published state on the
heating_demand property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON heating demand is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Temporary leaving (binary)
Temporary leaving mode (checkmark on display, disables heating). Value can be found in the published state on the
temporary_leaving property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temporary_leaving": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON temporary leaving is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.