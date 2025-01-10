Saswell SAS936RHB-7-Z03

Model SAS936RHB-7-Z03 Vendor Saswell Description Wireless temperature sensor Exposes climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, system_mode), heating_demand, temporary_leaving, child_lock Picture

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , current_heating_setpoint , system_mode .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

Valve demand (0=off, 1=heating). Value can be found in the published state on the heating_demand property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON heating demand is ON, if OFF OFF.

Temporary leaving mode (checkmark on display, disables heating). Value can be found in the published state on the temporary_leaving property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temporary_leaving": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON temporary leaving is ON, if OFF OFF.