Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa SA12IZL

ModelSA12IZL
VendorTuYa
DescriptionSmart smoke alarm
Exposesbattery, smoke, battery_level, alarm, silence_siren, linkquality
PictureTuYa SA12IZL

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Smoke (binary)

Smoke alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Battery_level (enum)

Battery level state. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_level property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: low, middle, high.

Alarm (binary)

Enable the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Silence_siren (binary)

Silence the siren. Value can be found in the published state on the silence_siren property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence_siren": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true silence_siren is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.