# TuYa SA12IZL

Model SA12IZL Vendor TuYa Description Smart smoke alarm Exposes battery, smoke, battery_level, alarm, silence_siren, linkquality Picture

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Smoke alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Battery level state. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_level property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: low , middle , high .

Enable the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Silence the siren. Value can be found in the published state on the silence_siren property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence_siren": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true silence_siren is ON, if false OFF.