TuYa SA12IZL
|Model
|SA12IZL
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Smart smoke alarm
|Exposes
|battery, smoke, battery_level, alarm, silence_siren, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Smoke (binary)
Smoke alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true smoke is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery_level (enum)
Battery level state. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_level property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
low,
middle,
high.
Alarm (binary)
Enable the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Silence_siren (binary)
Silence the siren. Value can be found in the published state on the
silence_siren property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"silence_siren": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true silence_siren is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.