Shyugj S901D-ZG

ModelS901D-ZG
VendorShyugj
DescriptionDoor sensor
Exposesbattery, alarm_1, alarm_2, tamper, battery_low, linkquality
PictureShyugj S901D-ZG

Notes

Factory Reset

Factory reset the sensor by holding the small rear button for 10 seconds. The LED will blink quickly in red for this duration, then go solid for three seconds, indicating a reset.

Pairing

Short press the small rear button three times. If the device is not in the network, the LED will blink slowly in orange then attempt to join an available network. If the device is already in the network, the LED will blink green for five seconds - a factory reset is needed to pair to a new network.

LED meanings

Blink/SolidColorDurationMeaning
BlinkGreen7 secsPower on
BlinkOrange-Pairing (timeout: 2 mins)
SolidGreen-Pairing successful
SolidOrange3 secsPairing failed
BlinkOrangeOnce per minuteLow battery
BlinkOrangeQuicklyLost network connection

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Alarm 1 (binary)

Indicates whether IAS Zone alarm 1 is active. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true alarm 1 is ON, if false OFF.

Alarm 2 (binary)

Indicates whether IAS Zone alarm 2 is active. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true alarm 2 is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.