Shyugj S901D-ZG
|Model
|S901D-ZG
|Vendor
|Shyugj
|Description
|Door sensor
|Exposes
|battery, alarm_1, alarm_2, tamper, battery_low, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Factory Reset
Factory reset the sensor by holding the small rear button for 10 seconds. The LED will blink quickly in red for this duration, then go solid for three seconds, indicating a reset.
Pairing
Short press the small rear button three times. If the device is not in the network, the LED will blink slowly in orange then attempt to join an available network. If the device is already in the network, the LED will blink green for five seconds - a factory reset is needed to pair to a new network.
LED meanings
|Blink/Solid
|Color
|Duration
|Meaning
|Blink
|Green
|7 secs
|Power on
|Blink
|Orange
|-
|Pairing (timeout: 2 mins)
|Solid
|Green
|-
|Pairing successful
|Solid
|Orange
|3 secs
|Pairing failed
|Blink
|Orange
|Once per minute
|Low battery
|Blink
|Orange
|Quickly
|Lost network connection
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Alarm 1 (binary)
Indicates whether IAS Zone alarm 1 is active. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true alarm 1 is ON, if
false OFF.
Alarm 2 (binary)
Indicates whether IAS Zone alarm 2 is active. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true alarm 2 is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.