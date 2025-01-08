The Light Group S57007

ModelS57007
VendorThe Light Group
DescriptionSLC SmartOne Zigbee remote control Zigbee IP20
Exposesbattery, action
PictureThe Light Group S57007

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on_1, on_2, on_3, off_1, off_2, off_3, toggle_1, toggle_2, toggle_3, recall_1, recall_2, recall_3, store_1, store_2, store_3, add_1, add_2, add_3, remove_1, remove_2, remove_3, remove_all_1, remove_all_2, remove_all_3.