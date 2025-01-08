The Light Group S57007
|Model
|S57007
|Vendor
|The Light Group
|Description
|SLC SmartOne Zigbee remote control Zigbee IP20
|Exposes
|battery, action
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on_1,
on_2,
on_3,
off_1,
off_2,
off_3,
toggle_1,
toggle_2,
toggle_3,
recall_1,
recall_2,
recall_3,
store_1,
store_2,
store_3,
add_1,
add_2,
add_3,
remove_1,
remove_2,
remove_3,
remove_all_1,
remove_all_2,
remove_all_3.