Shelly S4SW-0A1X1EUL
|Model
|S4SW-0A1X1EUL
|Vendor
|Shelly
|Description
|1L Gen4
|Exposes
|action, switch_type, momentary_toggle_binding, switch (state), wifi_status, ip_address, dhcp_enabled, wifi_config, identify
|Picture
Firmware
It is recommended to connect Shelly devices by WiFi / Bluetooth, and update their firmware, until they gain support for OTA updates over Zigbee.
The latest firmware fixes known issues like negative power readings on some models.
Note they roll-out updates in phases. Check "beta" channels if you are specifically looking for a fix.
Notes
Input actions
In
toggle mode, an input publishes
input_1_on/
input_1_off or
input_2_on/
input_2_off. In
momentary mode, it publishes
single,
double,
triple, and
hold actions for the relevant input.
Direct group binding
No additional configuration is needed to use input actions in Zigbee2MQTT. To use a momentary input in a direct group binding that toggles a light on a single click, first set its
switch_type to
momentary, then turn on the corresponding
momentary_toggle_binding switch. For example, publish
{"momentary_toggle_binding_sw1":"ON"} to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set for SW1. This configures the Shelly to send toggle commands to the bound group. Turn the switch off to restore the default behavior.
With direct binding enabled, a single press emits both
input_1_single (or
input_2_single) and
input_1_toggle (or
input_2_toggle). The single action is sent through
genScenes; the toggle action controls the bound group through
genOnOff. The device state contains only the most recent
action, so the toggle can replace the single action there immediately. Both actions are still published separately to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/action.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
shelly_wifi_ssid: Full Wi-Fi SSID to use when the Shelly Wi-Fi setup cluster reports a shortened network name. The value must be textual.
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
input_1_on,
input_1_off,
input_1_toggle,
input_1_single,
input_1_double,
input_1_triple,
input_1_hold,
input_2_on,
input_2_off,
input_2_toggle,
input_2_single,
input_2_double,
input_2_triple,
input_2_hold.
Switch type (enum, sw1 endpoint)
Switch input type. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_sw1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_sw1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_sw1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary.
Switch type (enum, sw2 endpoint)
Switch input type. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_sw2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_sw2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_sw2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary.
Momentary toggle binding (binary, sw1 endpoint)
Enable or disable toggle commands for a direct group binding with a momentary input. Value can be found in the published state on the
momentary_toggle_binding_sw1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"momentary_toggle_binding_sw1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"momentary_toggle_binding_sw1": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON momentary toggle binding is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Momentary toggle binding (binary, sw2 endpoint)
Enable or disable toggle commands for a direct group binding with a momentary input. Value can be found in the published state on the
momentary_toggle_binding_sw2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"momentary_toggle_binding_sw2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"momentary_toggle_binding_sw2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON momentary toggle binding is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Wi-Fi status (text)
Current connection status. Value can be found in the published state on the
wifi_status property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"wifi_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
IP address (text)
IP address currently assigned to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
ip_address property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ip_address": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
DHCP enabled (binary)
Indicates whether DHCP is used to automatically assign network settings. Value can be found in the published state on the
dhcp_enabled property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dhcp_enabled": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true dHCP enabled is ON, if
false OFF.
Wi-Fi Configuration (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"wifi_config": {"enabled": VALUE, "ssid": VALUE, "password": VALUE, "static_ip": VALUE, "net_mask": VALUE, "gateway": VALUE, "name_server": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"wifi_config": ""}.
enabled(binary): Enable/disable Wi-Fi connectivity allowed values:
trueor
false
ssid(text): Name (SSID) of the Wi-Fi network to connect to
password(text): Password for the selected Wi-Fi network
static_ip(text): Manually assigned IP address (used when DHCP is disabled)
net_mask(text): Subnet mask for the static IP configuration
gateway(text): Default gateway address for static IP configuration
name_server(text): Name server address for static IP configuration
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.