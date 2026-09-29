Shelly S4SW-0A1X1EUL

Model S4SW-0A1X1EUL Vendor Shelly Description 1L Gen4 Exposes action, switch_type, momentary_toggle_binding, switch (state), wifi_status, ip_address, dhcp_enabled, wifi_config, identify Picture

It is recommended to connect Shelly devices by WiFi / Bluetooth, and update their firmware, until they gain support for OTA updates over Zigbee.

The latest firmware fixes known issues like negative power readings on some models.

Note they roll-out updates in phases. Check "beta" channels if you are specifically looking for a fix.

In toggle mode, an input publishes input_1_on / input_1_off or input_2_on / input_2_off . In momentary mode, it publishes single , double , triple , and hold actions for the relevant input.

No additional configuration is needed to use input actions in Zigbee2MQTT. To use a momentary input in a direct group binding that toggles a light on a single click, first set its switch_type to momentary , then turn on the corresponding momentary_toggle_binding switch. For example, publish {"momentary_toggle_binding_sw1":"ON"} to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set for SW1. This configures the Shelly to send toggle commands to the bound group. Turn the switch off to restore the default behavior.

With direct binding enabled, a single press emits both input_1_single (or input_2_single ) and input_1_toggle (or input_2_toggle ). The single action is sent through genScenes ; the toggle action controls the bound group through genOnOff . The device state contains only the most recent action , so the toggle can replace the single action there immediately. Both actions are still published separately to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/action .

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

shelly_wifi_ssid : Full Wi-Fi SSID to use when the Shelly Wi-Fi setup cluster reports a shortened network name. The value must be textual.

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: input_1_on , input_1_off , input_1_toggle , input_1_single , input_1_double , input_1_triple , input_1_hold , input_2_on , input_2_off , input_2_toggle , input_2_single , input_2_double , input_2_triple , input_2_hold .

Switch input type. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_sw1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_sw1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_sw1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary .

Switch input type. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_sw2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_sw2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_sw2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary .

Enable or disable toggle commands for a direct group binding with a momentary input. Value can be found in the published state on the momentary_toggle_binding_sw1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"momentary_toggle_binding_sw1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"momentary_toggle_binding_sw1": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON momentary toggle binding is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable or disable toggle commands for a direct group binding with a momentary input. Value can be found in the published state on the momentary_toggle_binding_sw2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"momentary_toggle_binding_sw2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"momentary_toggle_binding_sw2": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON momentary toggle binding is ON, if OFF OFF.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Current connection status. Value can be found in the published state on the wifi_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wifi_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

IP address currently assigned to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the ip_address property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ip_address": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Indicates whether DHCP is used to automatically assign network settings. Value can be found in the published state on the dhcp_enabled property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dhcp_enabled": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true dHCP enabled is ON, if false OFF.

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"wifi_config": {"enabled": VALUE, "ssid": VALUE, "password": VALUE, "static_ip": VALUE, "net_mask": VALUE, "gateway": VALUE, "name_server": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wifi_config": ""} .

enabled (binary): Enable/disable Wi-Fi connectivity allowed values: true or false

(binary): Enable/disable Wi-Fi connectivity allowed values: or ssid (text): Name (SSID) of the Wi-Fi network to connect to

(text): Name (SSID) of the Wi-Fi network to connect to password (text): Password for the selected Wi-Fi network

(text): Password for the selected Wi-Fi network static_ip (text): Manually assigned IP address (used when DHCP is disabled)

(text): Manually assigned IP address (used when DHCP is disabled) net_mask (text): Subnet mask for the static IP configuration

(text): Subnet mask for the static IP configuration gateway (text): Default gateway address for static IP configuration

(text): Default gateway address for static IP configuration name_server (text): Name server address for static IP configuration