Shelly S4EM-002CXCEU
|Model
|S4EM-002CXCEU
|Vendor
|Shelly
|Description
|EM Gen4
|Exposes
|switch (state), power, voltage, ac_frequency, current, energy, produced_energy, wifi_status, ip_address, dhcp_enabled, wifi_config
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
ac_frequency_calibration: Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
ac_frequency_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch (1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_1": "ON"},
{"state_1": "OFF"} or
{"state_1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_1": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Power (numeric, 2 endpoint)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Voltage (numeric, 2 endpoint)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage_2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage_3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
AC frequency (numeric, 2 endpoint)
Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_frequency_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ac_frequency_2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hz.
AC frequency (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_frequency_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ac_frequency_3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hz.
Current (numeric, 2 endpoint)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"current_2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"current_3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Energy (numeric, 2 endpoint)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy_2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy_3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Produced energy (numeric, 2 endpoint)
Sum of produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
produced_energy_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"produced_energy_2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Produced energy (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Sum of produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
produced_energy_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"produced_energy_3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Wi-Fi status (text)
Current connection status. Value can be found in the published state on the
wifi_status property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"wifi_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
IP address (text)
IP address currently assigned to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
ip_address property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ip_address": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
DHCP enabled (binary)
Indicates whether DHCP is used to automatically assign network settings. Value can be found in the published state on the
dhcp_enabled property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dhcp_enabled": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true dHCP enabled is ON, if
false OFF.
Wi-Fi Configuration (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"wifi_config": {"enabled": VALUE, "ssid": VALUE, "password": VALUE, "static_ip": VALUE, "net_mask": VALUE, "gateway": VALUE, "name_server": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"wifi_config": ""}.
enabled(binary): Enable/disable Wi-Fi connectivity allowed values:
trueor
false
ssid(text): Name (SSID) of the Wi-Fi network to connect to
password(text): Password for the selected Wi-Fi network
static_ip(text): Manually assigned IP address (used when DHCP is disabled)
net_mask(text): Subnet mask for the static IP configuration
gateway(text): Default gateway address for static IP configuration
name_server(text): Name server address for static IP configuration