ROBB ROB_200-009-0
|Model
|ROB_200-009-0
|Vendor
|ROBB
|Description
|Zigbee 2 button wall switch
|Exposes
|battery, action
|Picture
|White-label
|Sunricher SR-ZG9001K2-DIM
Notes
Pairing
First reset. Press and hold the two buttons for 5 seconds until led lights up (continuously blue or green). Then press the "0" 5 times - depending on the model, or in a pace of 2 times per second or in a pace of 5 times per second. Second pair. Press and hold the two buttons for 5 seconds again, until the led turns on. Then press the "|" once. It should now enter pair mode an start blinking - if it does not get connected, just try the second step again.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on_1,
off_1,
stop_1,
brightness_move_up_1,
brightness_move_down_1,
brightness_stop_1.