ROBB ROB_200-009-0

Model ROB_200-009-0 Vendor ROBB Description Zigbee 2 button wall switch Exposes battery, action Picture White-label Sunricher SR-ZG9001K2-DIM

First reset. Press and hold the two buttons for 5 seconds until led lights up (continuously blue or green). Then press the "0" 5 times - depending on the model, or in a pace of 2 times per second or in a pace of 5 times per second. Second pair. Press and hold the two buttons for 5 seconds again, until the led turns on. Then press the "|" once. It should now enter pair mode an start blinking - if it does not get connected, just try the second step again.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .