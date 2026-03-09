Siemens RDZ101ZB

Model RDZ101ZB Vendor Siemens Description Connected Home wireless room thermostat Exposes battery, climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_state) Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , occupied_heating_setpoint , system_mode , running_state .