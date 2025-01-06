Tuya RD24G01

Model RD24G01 Vendor Tuya Description 24GHz human presence sensor Exposes presence_state, target_distance_closest, near_detection, far_detection, static_sensitivity, motion_sensitivity Picture

Presence state: none, motion, or stationary. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , motion , stationary .

Closest target distance. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance_closest property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m .

Minimum detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the near_detection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"near_detection": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.1 and the maximum value is 6 . The unit of this value is m .

Maximum detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the far_detection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"far_detection": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.1 and the maximum value is 6 . The unit of this value is m .

Static presence sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the static_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"static_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 .