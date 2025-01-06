Tuya RD24G01

ModelRD24G01
VendorTuya
Description24GHz human presence sensor
Exposespresence_state, target_distance_closest, near_detection, far_detection, static_sensitivity, motion_sensitivity
PictureTuya RD24G01

Exposes

Presence state (enum)

Presence state: none, motion, or stationary. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: none, motion, stationary.

Target distance closest (numeric)

Closest target distance. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance_closest property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is m.

Near detection (numeric)

Minimum detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the near_detection property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"near_detection": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0.1 and the maximum value is 6. The unit of this value is m.

Far detection (numeric)

Maximum detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the far_detection property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"far_detection": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0.1 and the maximum value is 6. The unit of this value is m.

Static sensitivity (numeric)

Static presence sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the static_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"static_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10.

Motion sensitivity (numeric)

Motion sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10.