Tuya RD24G01
|Model
|RD24G01
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|24GHz human presence sensor
|Exposes
|presence_state, target_distance_closest, near_detection, far_detection, static_sensitivity, motion_sensitivity
|Picture
Exposes
Presence state (enum)
Presence state: none, motion, or stationary. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
motion,
stationary.
Target distance closest (numeric)
Closest target distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
target_distance_closest property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m.
Near detection (numeric)
Minimum detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the
near_detection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"near_detection": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.1 and the maximum value is
6. The unit of this value is
m.
Far detection (numeric)
Maximum detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the
far_detection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"far_detection": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.1 and the maximum value is
6. The unit of this value is
m.
Static sensitivity (numeric)
Static presence sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
static_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"static_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10.
Motion sensitivity (numeric)
Motion sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motion_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10.