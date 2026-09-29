Model RC 110 Vendor Innr Description Innr RC 110 Remote Control Exposes action Picture

Press and hold PROGRAM and - buttons until device LED blinks

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200