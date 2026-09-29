Innr RC 110

ModelRC 110
VendorInnr
DescriptionInnr RC 110 Remote Control
Exposesaction
PictureInnr RC 110

Notes

Pairing

Press and hold PROGRAM and - buttons until device LED blinks

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on_*, off_*, brightness_*, scene_*.