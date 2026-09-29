Innr RC 110
|Model
|RC 110
|Vendor
|Innr
|Description
|Innr RC 110 Remote Control
|Exposes
|action
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press and hold
PROGRAM and
- buttons until device LED blinks
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on_*,
off_*,
brightness_*,
scene_*.