Tuya RB-SRAIN01

ModelRB-SRAIN01
VendorTuya
DescriptionSolar rain sensor
Exposesilluminance, illuminance_average_20min, illuminance_maximum_today, cleaning_reminder, rain_intensity, battery, linkquality
PictureTuya RB-SRAIN01

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Illuminance (numeric)

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Illuminance average 20min (numeric)

Illuminance average for the last 20 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_average_20min property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Illuminance maximum today (numeric)

Illuminance maximum for the last 24 hours. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_maximum_today property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Cleaning reminder (binary)

Cleaning reminder. Value can be found in the published state on the cleaning_reminder property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals ON cleaning reminder is ON, if OFF OFF.

Rain intensity (numeric)

Rainfall intensity. Value can be found in the published state on the rain_intensity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.