Tuya RB-SRAIN01

Model RB-SRAIN01 Vendor Tuya Description Solar rain sensor Exposes illuminance, illuminance_average_20min, illuminance_maximum_today, cleaning_reminder, rain_intensity, battery, linkquality Picture

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Illuminance average for the last 20 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_average_20min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Illuminance maximum for the last 24 hours. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_maximum_today property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Cleaning reminder. Value can be found in the published state on the cleaning_reminder property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON cleaning reminder is ON, if OFF OFF.

Rainfall intensity. Value can be found in the published state on the rain_intensity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .