Tuya RB-SRAIN01
|Model
|RB-SRAIN01
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Solar rain sensor
|Exposes
|illuminance, illuminance_average_20min, illuminance_maximum_today, cleaning_reminder, rain_intensity, battery, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Illuminance (numeric)
Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Illuminance average 20min (numeric)
Illuminance average for the last 20 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_average_20min property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Illuminance maximum today (numeric)
Illuminance maximum for the last 24 hours. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_maximum_today property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Cleaning reminder (binary)
Cleaning reminder. Value can be found in the published state on the
cleaning_reminder property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON cleaning reminder is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Rain intensity (numeric)
Rainfall intensity. Value can be found in the published state on the
rain_intensity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.