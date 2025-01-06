Woox R7067

Model R7067 Vendor Woox Description Thermostatic radiator valve Exposes climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, system_mode, preset), switch (state), comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, child_lock, window_detection, window_detection_temperature, window_detection_time, boost_heating, boost_time, error_status, programming_mode1, programming_mode2 Picture

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , current_heating_setpoint , system_mode , preset .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 0 and 30 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : auto - Automatic mode. heat - Manual mode.. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: auto , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the away_mode property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"away_mode": "ON"} , {"away_mode": "OFF"} or {"away_mode": "undefined"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Comfort temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -5.5 and the maximum value is 5.5 . The unit of this value is °C .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON window detection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is m .

Value can be found in the published state on the boost_heating property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_heating": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON boost heating is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the boost_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Error status. Value can be found in the published state on the error_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Schedule MODE ⏱ - In this mode, the device executes a preset holiday programming temperature time and temperature..

holidays_schedule (text)

Auto MODE ⏱ - In this mode, the device executes a preset week programming temperature time and temperature. .