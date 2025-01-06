Woox R7067
|Model
|R7067
|Vendor
|Woox
|Description
|Thermostatic radiator valve
|Exposes
|climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, system_mode, preset), switch (state), comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, child_lock, window_detection, window_detection_temperature, window_detection_time, boost_heating, boost_time, error_status, programming_mode1, programming_mode2
|Picture
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
current_heating_setpoint,
system_mode,
preset.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
0and
30. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: auto - Automatic mode. heat - Manual mode.. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
auto,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
Comfort,
Eco. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Away mode (switch)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
away_mode property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"away_mode": "ON"},
{"away_mode": "OFF"} or
{"away_mode": "undefined"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Comfort temperature (numeric)
Comfort temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Eco temperature (numeric)
Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Local temperature calibration (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
local_temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-5.5 and the maximum value is
5.5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Window detection (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
window_detection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON window detection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Window detection temperature (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
window_detection_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Window detection time (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
window_detection_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
m.
Boost heating (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_heating property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boost_heating": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON boost heating is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Boost time (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Error status (numeric)
Error status. Value can be found in the published state on the
error_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Programming mode1 (composite)
Schedule MODE ⏱ - In this mode, the device executes a preset holiday programming temperature time and temperature..
holidays_schedule(text)
Programming mode2 (composite)
Auto MODE ⏱ - In this mode, the device executes a preset week programming temperature time and temperature. .
monday_schedule(text)
tuesday_schedule(text)
wednesday_schedule(text)
thursday_schedule(text)
friday_schedule(text)
saturday_schedule(text)
sunday_schedule(text)