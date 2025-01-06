Woox R7067

ModelR7067
VendorWoox
DescriptionThermostatic radiator valve
Exposesclimate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, system_mode, preset), switch (state), comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, child_lock, window_detection, window_detection_temperature, window_detection_time, boost_heating, boost_time, error_status, programming_mode1, programming_mode2
PictureWoox R7067

Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, system_mode, preset.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 0 and 30. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: auto - Automatic mode. heat - Manual mode.. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: auto, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: Comfort, Eco. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.

Away mode (switch)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the away_mode property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"away_mode": "ON"}, {"away_mode": "OFF"} or {"away_mode": "undefined"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Comfort temperature (numeric)

Comfort temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Eco temperature (numeric)

Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Local temperature calibration (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -5.5 and the maximum value is 5.5. The unit of this value is °C.

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Window detection (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals ON window detection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Window detection temperature (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Window detection time (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is m.

Boost heating (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the boost_heating property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_heating": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON boost heating is ON, if OFF OFF.

Boost time (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the boost_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Error status (numeric)

Error status. Value can be found in the published state on the error_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Programming mode1 (composite)

Schedule MODE ⏱ - In this mode, the device executes a preset holiday programming temperature time and temperature..

  • holidays_schedule (text)

Programming mode2 (composite)

Auto MODE ⏱ - In this mode, the device executes a preset week programming temperature time and temperature. .

  • monday_schedule (text)
  • tuesday_schedule (text)
  • wednesday_schedule (text)
  • thursday_schedule (text)
  • friday_schedule (text)
  • saturday_schedule (text)
  • sunday_schedule (text)