Woox R7051
|Model
|R7051
|Vendor
|Woox
|Description
|Smart siren
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, warning, alarm, ac_connected, volume, duration
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Hold the reset button pressed for 5 seconds (until the blue LED blinks). After this the device will reset and try to join a network.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Warning (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"warning": {"mode": "VALUE", "level": "VALUE", "strobe_level": "VALUE", "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}
mode(enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values:
stop,
burglar,
fire,
emergency,
police_panic,
fire_panic,
emergency_panic
level(enum): Sound level allowed values:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high
strobe_level(enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high
strobe(binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values:
trueor
false
strobe_duty_cycle(numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
duration(numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s
Alarm (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Ac connected (binary)
Is the device plugged in. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_connected property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true ac connected is ON, if
false OFF.
Volume (numeric)
Volume of siren. Value can be found in the published state on the
volume property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"volume": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"volume": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Duration (numeric)
Duration of siren. Value can be found in the published state on the
duration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"duration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"duration": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600.