Woox R7051
|Model
|R7051
|Vendor
|Woox
|Description
|Smart siren
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, warning, alarm, ac_connected, volume, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Hold the reset button pressed for 5 seconds (until the blue LED blinks). After this the device will reset and try to join a network.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Warning (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}
mode(enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values:
stop,
burglar,
fire,
emergency,
police_panic,
fire_panic,
emergency_panic
level(enum): Sound level allowed values:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high
strobe_level(enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high
strobe(binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values:
trueor
false
strobe_duty_cycle(numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
duration(numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s
Alarm (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Ac_connected (binary)
Is the device plugged in. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_connected property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true ac_connected is ON, if
false OFF.
Volume (numeric)
Volume of siren. Value can be found in the published state on the
volume property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"volume": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"volume": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.