# Woox R7051

Model R7051 Vendor Woox Description Smart siren Exposes battery, voltage, warning, alarm, ac_connected, volume, linkquality Picture

Hold the reset button pressed for 5 seconds (until the blue LED blinks). After this the device will reset and try to join a network.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop , burglar , fire , emergency , police_panic , fire_panic , emergency_panic

(enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values: , , , strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: true or false

(numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10 duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s

Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Is the device plugged in. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_connected property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true ac_connected is ON, if false OFF.

Volume of siren. Value can be found in the published state on the volume property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"volume": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .