Zigbee2MQTT

Woox R7051

ModelR7051
VendorWoox
DescriptionSmart siren
Exposesbattery, voltage, warning, alarm, ac_connected, volume, linkquality
PictureWoox R7051

Notes

Pairing

Hold the reset button pressed for 5 seconds (until the blue LED blinks). After this the device will reset and try to join a network.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Warning (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

  • mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop, burglar, fire, emergency, police_panic, fire_panic, emergency_panic
  • level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe_level (enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: true or false
  • strobe_duty_cycle (numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
  • duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s

Alarm (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Ac_connected (binary)

Is the device plugged in. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_connected property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true ac_connected is ON, if false OFF.

Volume (numeric)

Volume of siren. Value can be found in the published state on the volume property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"volume": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.