Woox R7051

ModelR7051
VendorWoox
DescriptionSmart siren
Exposesbattery, voltage, warning, alarm, ac_connected, volume, duration
PictureWoox R7051

Notes

Pairing

Hold the reset button pressed for 5 seconds (until the blue LED blinks). After this the device will reset and try to join a network.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Warning (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": "VALUE", "level": "VALUE", "strobe_level": "VALUE", "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

  • mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop, burglar, fire, emergency, police_panic, fire_panic, emergency_panic
  • level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe_level (enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: true or false
  • strobe_duty_cycle (numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
  • duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s

Alarm (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Ac connected (binary)

Is the device plugged in. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_connected property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true ac connected is ON, if false OFF.

Volume (numeric)

Volume of siren. Value can be found in the published state on the volume property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"volume": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100.

Duration (numeric)

Duration of siren. Value can be found in the published state on the duration property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"duration": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"duration": VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600.