# Woox R7049

Model R7049 Vendor Woox Description Smart smoke alarm Exposes battery_low, smoke, test_alarm, test_alarm_result, battery_level, alarm, fault_alarm, silence_siren, linkquality Picture

Hold the Test button pressed for 5 seconds (until the red LED blinks). After this the device will reset and try to join a network.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Smoke alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Test alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the test_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"test_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true test_alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Test alarm result. Value can be found in the published state on the test_alarm_result property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: checking , check_success , check_failure , others .

Battery level state. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_level property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: low , middle , high .

Alarm enable. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Fault alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the fault_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true fault_alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Silence siren. Value can be found in the published state on the silence_siren property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence_siren": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true silence_siren is ON, if false OFF.