Woox R7049
|Model
|R7049
|Vendor
|Woox
|Description
|Smart smoke alarm
|Exposes
|battery_low, smoke, test_alarm, test_alarm_result, battery_level, alarm, fault_alarm, silence_siren, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Hold the Test button pressed for 5 seconds (until the red LED blinks). After this the device will reset and try to join a network.
Exposes
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Smoke (binary)
Smoke alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true smoke is ON, if
false OFF.
Test_alarm (binary)
Test alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
test_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"test_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true test_alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Test_alarm_result (enum)
Test alarm result. Value can be found in the published state on the
test_alarm_result property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
checking,
check_success,
check_failure,
others.
Battery_level (enum)
Battery level state. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_level property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
low,
middle,
high.
Alarm (binary)
Alarm enable. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Fault_alarm (binary)
Fault alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true fault_alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Silence_siren (binary)
Silence siren. Value can be found in the published state on the
silence_siren property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"silence_siren": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true silence_siren is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.