Woox R7049
|Model
|R7049
|Vendor
|Woox
|Description
|Smart smoke alarm
|Exposes
|battery_low, smoke, test_alarm, test_alarm_result, battery_level, alarm, fault_alarm, silence_siren
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Hold the Test button pressed for 5 seconds (until the red LED blinks). After this the device will reset and try to join a network.
Exposes
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Smoke (binary)
Smoke alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true smoke is ON, if
false OFF.
Test alarm (binary)
Test alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
test_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"test_alarm": VALUE}. If value equals
true test alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Test alarm result (enum)
Test alarm result. Value can be found in the published state on the
test_alarm_result property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
checking,
check_success,
check_failure,
others.
Battery level (enum)
Battery level state. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_level property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
low,
middle,
high.
Alarm (binary)
Alarm enable. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm": VALUE}. If value equals
true alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Fault alarm (binary)
Fault alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true fault alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Silence siren (binary)
Silence siren. Value can be found in the published state on the
silence_siren property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"silence_siren": VALUE}. If value equals
true silence siren is ON, if
false OFF.