Woox R7049

Model R7049 Vendor Woox Description Smart smoke alarm Exposes battery_low, smoke, test_alarm, test_alarm_result, battery_level, alarm, fault_alarm, silence_siren Picture

Hold the Test button pressed for 5 seconds (until the red LED blinks). After this the device will reset and try to join a network.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Smoke alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Test alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the test_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"test_alarm": VALUE} . If value equals true test alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Test alarm result. Value can be found in the published state on the test_alarm_result property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: checking , check_success , check_failure , others .

Battery level state. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_level property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: low , middle , high .

Alarm enable. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": VALUE} . If value equals true alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Fault alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the fault_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true fault alarm is ON, if false OFF.