Woox R7049

ModelR7049
VendorWoox
DescriptionSmart smoke alarm
Exposesbattery_low, smoke, test_alarm, test_alarm_result, battery_level, alarm, fault_alarm, silence_siren, linkquality
PictureWoox R7049

Notes

Pairing

Hold the Test button pressed for 5 seconds (until the red LED blinks). After this the device will reset and try to join a network.

Exposes

Battery_low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Smoke (binary)

Smoke alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Test_alarm (binary)

Test alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the test_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"test_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true test_alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Test_alarm_result (enum)

Test alarm result. Value can be found in the published state on the test_alarm_result property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: checking, check_success, check_failure, others.

Battery_level (enum)

Battery level state. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_level property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: low, middle, high.

Alarm (binary)

Alarm enable. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Fault_alarm (binary)

Fault alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the fault_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true fault_alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Silence_siren (binary)

Silence siren. Value can be found in the published state on the silence_siren property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence_siren": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true silence_siren is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.