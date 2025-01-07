Tuya R3 Smart Switch

Model R3 Smart Switch Vendor Tuya Description Circuit Breaker/Switch Exposes switch (state) Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .