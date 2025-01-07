Tuya R3 Smart Switch

ModelR3 Smart Switch
VendorTuya
DescriptionCircuit Breaker/Switch
Exposesswitch (state)
PictureTuya R3 Smart Switch

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.