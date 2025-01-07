Tuya R3 Smart Switch
|Model
|R3 Smart Switch
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Circuit Breaker/Switch
|Exposes
|switch (state)
|Picture
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.