smarthjemmet.dk QUAD-ZIG-SW

If the device did not automatically start in pairing mode (LED blinking), you can start it manually by powering on and off the device four times, keeping it on the 4th time.

Plug in battery and wait one second

Pull out battery

Plug in battery and wait one second

Pull out battery

Plug in battery and wait one second

Pull out battery

Plug in battery

The LED should now be blinking with 5-10 second interval.

Video guide: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkbnLPhi5Ts open in new window

# Switch type

QUAD-ZIG-SW has two modes for the four inputs: Switch and multi-click.

Switch turns the input into an on/off switch like a lamp switch. Multi-click allows the input to click multiple times. These are the different clicks:

Single (button_X_single)

Double (button_X_double)

Triple (button_X_triple)

Hold (button_X_hold)

Release (button_X_release)

Since the device is battery powered, it will not switch mode until it's awake. Make sure to keep the device online when changing mode, by enabling the input with a click.