smarthjemmet.dk QUAD-ZIG-SW
|Model
|QUAD-ZIG-SW
|Vendor
|smarthjemmet.dk
|Description
|FUGA compatible switch from Smarthjemmet.dk
|Exposes
|switch_type_1, switch_type_2, switch_type_3, switch_type_4, battery, voltage, action
|Picture
Notes
FUGA compatible switch from Smarthjemmet.dk
Pairing
If the device did not automatically start in pairing mode (LED blinking), you can start it manually by powering on and off the device four times, keeping it on the 4th time.
- Plug in battery and wait one second
- Pull out battery
- Plug in battery and wait one second
- Pull out battery
- Plug in battery and wait one second
- Pull out battery
- Plug in battery
The LED should now be blinking with 5-10 second interval.
Video guide: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkbnLPhi5Ts
Switch type
QUAD-ZIG-SW has two modes for the four inputs: Switch and multi-click.
Switch turns the input into an on/off switch like a lamp switch. Multi-click allows the input to click multiple times. These are the different clicks:
- Single (button_X_single)
- Double (button_X_double)
- Triple (button_X_triple)
- Hold (button_X_hold)
- Release (button_X_release)
Since the device is battery powered, it will not switch mode until it's awake. Make sure to keep the device online when changing mode, by enabling the input with a click.
Exposes
Switch type 1 (enum, button_1 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_1_button_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_1_button_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_1_button_1": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
switch,
multi-click.
Switch type 2 (enum, button_2 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_2_button_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_2_button_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_2_button_2": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
switch,
multi-click.
Switch type 3 (enum, button_3 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_3_button_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_3_button_3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_3_button_3": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
switch,
multi-click.
Switch type 4 (enum, button_4 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_4_button_4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_4_button_4": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_4_button_4": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
switch,
multi-click.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single,
double,
triple,
hold,
release.