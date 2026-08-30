GIEX QT06_2
|Model
|QT06_2
|Vendor
|GIEX
|Description
|Water irrigation valve
|Exposes
|battery, state, mode, cycle_irrigation_num_times, irrigation_start_time, irrigation_end_time, last_irrigation_duration, water_consumed, irrigation_target, cycle_irrigation_interval
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "1970". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
State (binary)
State. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Mode (enum)
Irrigation mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
duration,
capacity.
Cycle irrigation num times (numeric)
Number of cycle irrigation times, set to 0 for single cycle. Value can be found in the published state on the
cycle_irrigation_num_times property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cycle_irrigation_num_times": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Irrigation start time (text)
Last irrigation start time. Value can be found in the published state on the
irrigation_start_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Irrigation end time (text)
Last irrigation end time. Value can be found in the published state on the
irrigation_end_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Last irrigation duration (text)
Last irrigation duration. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_irrigation_duration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Water consumed (numeric)
Last irrigation water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_consumed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
L.
Irrigation target (numeric)
Irrigation target, duration in seconds or capacity in litres (depending on mode), set to 0 to leave the valve on indefinitely, for safety reasons the target will be forced to a minimum of 10 seconds in duration mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
irrigation_target property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"irrigation_target": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
seconds or litres.
Cycle irrigation interval (numeric)
Cycle irrigation interval. Value can be found in the published state on the
cycle_irrigation_interval property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cycle_irrigation_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
sec.