GiEX QT06_1
|Model
|QT06_1
|Vendor
|GiEX
|Description
|Water irrigation valve
|Exposes
|battery, state, mode, cycle_irrigation_num_times, irrigation_start_time, irrigation_end_time, last_irrigation_duration, water_consumed, irrigation_target, cycle_irrigation_interval, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
State (binary)
State. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Mode (enum)
Irrigation mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
duration,
capacity.
Cycle_irrigation_num_times (numeric)
Number of cycle irrigation times, set to 0 for single cycle. Value can be found in the published state on the
cycle_irrigation_num_times property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cycle_irrigation_num_times": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Irrigation_start_time (numeric)
Last irrigation start time. Value can be found in the published state on the
irrigation_start_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Irrigation_end_time (numeric)
Last irrigation end time. Value can be found in the published state on the
irrigation_end_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Last_irrigation_duration (numeric)
Last irrigation duration. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_irrigation_duration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Water_consumed (numeric)
Last irrigation water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_consumed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
L.
Irrigation_target (numeric)
Irrigation target, duration in minutes or capacity in litres (depending on mode). Value can be found in the published state on the
irrigation_target property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"irrigation_target": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1440. The unit of this value is
minutes or litres.
Cycle_irrigation_interval (numeric)
Cycle irrigation interval. Value can be found in the published state on the
cycle_irrigation_interval property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cycle_irrigation_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1440. The unit of this value is
min.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.