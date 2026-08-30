GIEX QT06_1

Model QT06_1 Vendor GIEX Description Water irrigation valve Exposes battery, state, mode, cycle_irrigation_num_times, irrigation_start_time, irrigation_end_time, last_irrigation_duration, water_consumed, irrigation_target, cycle_irrigation_interval Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "1970". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

State. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Irrigation mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: duration , capacity .

Number of cycle irrigation times, set to 0 for single cycle. Value can be found in the published state on the cycle_irrigation_num_times property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cycle_irrigation_num_times": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Last irrigation start time. Value can be found in the published state on the irrigation_start_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Last irrigation end time. Value can be found in the published state on the irrigation_end_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Last irrigation duration. Value can be found in the published state on the last_irrigation_duration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Last irrigation water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the water_consumed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is L .

Irrigation target, duration in minutes or capacity in litres (depending on mode). Value can be found in the published state on the irrigation_target property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"irrigation_target": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1440 . The unit of this value is minutes or litres .