QOTO QT-05M
|Model
|QT-05M
|Vendor
|QOTO
|Description
|Solar powered garden watering timer
|Exposes
|water_flow, last_watering_duration, remaining_watering_time, valve_state, valve_state_auto_shutdown, shutdown_timer, battery
|Picture
Exposes
Water flow (numeric)
Current water flow in %.. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_flow property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Last watering duration (numeric)
Last watering duration in seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_watering_duration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
sec.
Remaining watering time (numeric)
Remaining watering time (for auto shutdown). Updates every minute, and every 10s in the last minute.. Value can be found in the published state on the
remaining_watering_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
sec.
Valve state (numeric)
Set valve to %.. Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"valve_state": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Valve state auto shutdown (numeric)
Set valve to % with auto shutdown. Must be set before setting the shutdown timer.. Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_state_auto_shutdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"valve_state_auto_shutdown": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Shutdown timer (numeric)
Auto shutdown in seconds. Must be set after setting valve state auto shutdown.. Value can be found in the published state on the
shutdown_timer property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"shutdown_timer": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
14400. The unit of this value is
sec.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.