QOTO QT-05M
|Model
|QT-05M
|Vendor
|QOTO
|Description
|Solar powered garden watering timer
|Exposes
|water_flow, last_watering_duration, remaining_watering_time, valve_state, shutdown_timer, valve_state_auto_shutdown, battery, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Water_flow (numeric)
Current water flow in %.. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_flow property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Last_watering_duration (numeric)
Last watering duration in seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_watering_duration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
sec.
Remaining_watering_time (numeric)
Remaning watering time (for auto shutdown). Updates every minute, and every 10s in the last minute.. Value can be found in the published state on the
remaining_watering_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
sec.
Valve_state (numeric)
Set valve to %.. Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"valve_state": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Shutdown_timer (numeric)
Auto shutdown in seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the
shutdown_timer property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"shutdown_timer": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
14400. The unit of this value is
sec.
Valve_state_auto_shutdown (numeric)
Set valve to % with auto shutdown.. Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_state_auto_shutdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"valve_state_auto_shutdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.