QOTO QT-05M

ModelQT-05M
VendorQOTO
DescriptionSolar powered garden watering timer
Exposeswater_flow, last_watering_duration, remaining_watering_time, valve_state, shutdown_timer, valve_state_auto_shutdown, battery, linkquality
PictureQOTO QT-05M

Exposes

Water_flow (numeric)

Current water flow in %.. Value can be found in the published state on the water_flow property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Last_watering_duration (numeric)

Last watering duration in seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the last_watering_duration property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is sec.

Remaining_watering_time (numeric)

Remaning watering time (for auto shutdown). Updates every minute, and every 10s in the last minute.. Value can be found in the published state on the remaining_watering_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is sec.

Valve_state (numeric)

Set valve to %.. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_state": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Shutdown_timer (numeric)

Auto shutdown in seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the shutdown_timer property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"shutdown_timer": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 14400. The unit of this value is sec.

Valve_state_auto_shutdown (numeric)

Set valve to % with auto shutdown.. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_state_auto_shutdown property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_state_auto_shutdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.