QOTO QT-05M

Model QT-05M Vendor QOTO Description Solar powered garden watering timer Exposes water_flow, last_watering_duration, remaining_watering_time, valve_state, shutdown_timer, valve_state_auto_shutdown, battery, linkquality Picture

Current water flow in %.. Value can be found in the published state on the water_flow property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Last watering duration in seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the last_watering_duration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is sec .

Remaning watering time (for auto shutdown). Updates every minute, and every 10s in the last minute.. Value can be found in the published state on the remaining_watering_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is sec .

Set valve to %.. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_state": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Auto shutdown in seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the shutdown_timer property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"shutdown_timer": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 14400 . The unit of this value is sec .

Set valve to % with auto shutdown.. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_state_auto_shutdown property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_state_auto_shutdown": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .