QOTO QT-05M

ModelQT-05M
VendorQOTO
DescriptionSolar powered garden watering timer
Exposeswater_flow, last_watering_duration, remaining_watering_time, valve_state, valve_state_auto_shutdown, shutdown_timer, battery
PictureQOTO QT-05M

Exposes

Water flow (numeric)

Current water flow in %.. Value can be found in the published state on the water_flow property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Last watering duration (numeric)

Last watering duration in seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the last_watering_duration property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is sec.

Remaining watering time (numeric)

Remaining watering time (for auto shutdown). Updates every minute, and every 10s in the last minute.. Value can be found in the published state on the remaining_watering_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is sec.

Valve state (numeric)

Set valve to %.. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_state": VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Valve state auto shutdown (numeric)

Set valve to % with auto shutdown. Must be set before setting the shutdown timer.. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_state_auto_shutdown property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_state_auto_shutdown": VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Shutdown timer (numeric)

Auto shutdown in seconds. Must be set after setting valve state auto shutdown.. Value can be found in the published state on the shutdown_timer property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"shutdown_timer": VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 14400. The unit of this value is sec.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.