Aqara QBKG22LM
|Model
|QBKG22LM
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|Smart wall switch D1 (no neutral, double rocker)
|Exposes
|switch (state), operation_mode, action
|Picture
Notes
Deprecated click event
By default this device exposes a deprecated
click event. It's recommended to use the
action event instead.
To disable the
click event, set
legacy: false for this device in
configuration.yaml. Example:
devices:
'0x12345678':
friendly_name: my_device
legacy: false
Debounce
It is recommended to not use the
debounce option for this device since this will prevent the
single and
hold_release actions from being sent.
Pairing
Press and hold the button on the device for +- 10 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking and stops blinking), release and wait.
You may have to unpair the switch from an existing coordinator before the pairing process will start. If you can't do this, try to remove battery (if it has one), push the button (to completely discharge device), place the battery back and try pairing again.
Exposes
Switch (left endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_left property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_left": "ON"},
{"state_left": "OFF"} or
{"state_left": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_left": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Switch (right endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_right property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_right": "ON"},
{"state_right": "OFF"} or
{"state_right": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_right": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Operation mode (enum, left endpoint)
Operation mode for left button. Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode_left property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode_left": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode_left": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
control_left_relay,
control_right_relay,
decoupled.
Operation mode (enum, right endpoint)
Operation mode for right button. Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode_right property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode_right": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode_right": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
control_left_relay,
control_right_relay,
decoupled.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
release_left,
release_right,
release_both,
double_left,
double_right,
single_left,
single_right,
hold_release_left.