# Xiaomi QBKG22LM

Model QBKG22LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara D1 2 gang smart wall switch (no neutral wire) Exposes switch (state), action, operation_mode, linkquality Picture

# Deprecated click event

By default this device exposes a deprecated click event. It's recommended to use the action event instead.

To disable the click event, set legacy: false for this device in configuration.yaml . Example:

devices : '0x12345678' : friendly_name : my_device legacy : false

It is recommended to not use the debounce option for this device since this will prevent the single and hold_release actions from being sent.

Press and hold the button on the device for +- 10 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking and stops blinking), release and wait.

You may have to unpair the switch from an existing coordinator before the pairing process will start. If you can't do this, try to remove battery (if it has one), push the button (to completely discharge device), place the battery back and try pairing again.

How to use device type specific configuration

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_left property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_left": "ON"} , {"state_left": "OFF"} or {"state_left": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_left": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_right property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_right": "ON"} , {"state_right": "OFF"} or {"state_right": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_right": ""} .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: release_left , release_right , release_both , double_left , double_right , single_left , single_right , hold_release_left , hold_release_left .

Operation mode for left button. Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode_left property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode_left": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode_left": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: control_left_relay , control_right_relay , decoupled .

Operation mode for right button. Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode_right property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode_right": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode_right": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: control_left_relay , control_right_relay , decoupled .