# Xiaomi QBKG04LM

Model QBKG04LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara single key wired wall switch without neutral wire. Doesn't work as a router and doesn't support power meter Exposes switch (state), action, operation_mode, linkquality Picture

# Router functionallity

This device does not work as a Zigbee router.

It is recommended to not use the debounce option for this device since this will prevent the single and hold_release actions from being sent.

# Deprecated click event

By default this device exposes a deprecated click event. It's recommended to use the action event instead.

To disable the click event, set legacy: false for this device in configuration.yaml . Example:

devices : '0x12345678' : friendly_name : my_device legacy : false

Press and hold the button on the device for +- 10 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking and stops blinking), release and wait.

You may have to unpair the switch from an existing coordinator before the pairing process will start. If you can't do this, try to remove battery (if it has one), push the button (to completely discharge device), place the battery back and try pairing again.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: release , hold , double , single , hold_release .

Decoupled mode. Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: control_relay , decoupled .