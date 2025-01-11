QA QAT44Z6

ModelQAT44Z6
VendorQA
Description6 channel scene switch
Exposesswitch (state), action_1, action_2, action_3, action_4, action_5, action_6, backlight_brightness
PictureQA QAT44Z6

Switch (l1 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"}, {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""}.

Switch (l2 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"}, {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l2": ""}.

Switch (l3 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l3 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l3": "ON"}, {"state_l3": "OFF"} or {"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l3": ""}.

Switch (l4 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l4 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l4": "ON"}, {"state_l4": "OFF"} or {"state_l4": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l4": ""}.

Switch (l5 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l5 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l5": "ON"}, {"state_l5": "OFF"} or {"state_l5": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l5": ""}.

Switch (l6 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l6 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l6": "ON"}, {"state_l6": "OFF"} or {"state_l6": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l6": ""}.

Action 1 (numeric)

Scene 1. Value can be found in the published state on the action_1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action 2 (numeric)

Scene 2. Value can be found in the published state on the action_2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action 3 (numeric)

Scene 3. Value can be found in the published state on the action_3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action 4 (numeric)

Scene 4. Value can be found in the published state on the action_4 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action 5 (numeric)

Scene 5. Value can be found in the published state on the action_5 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action 6 (numeric)

Scene 6. Value can be found in the published state on the action_6 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Backlight brightness (numeric)

Backlight brightness (0-99). Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_brightness property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"backlight_brightness": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99. The unit of this value is %.