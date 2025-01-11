QA QAT44Z6
|Model
|QAT44Z6
|Vendor
|QA
|Description
|6 channel scene switch
|Exposes
|switch (state), action_1, action_2, action_3, action_4, action_5, action_6, backlight_brightness
|Picture
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l1": ""}.
Switch (l2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"} or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l2": ""}.
Switch (l3 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l3 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l3": "ON"},
{"state_l3": "OFF"} or
{"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l3": ""}.
Switch (l4 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l4 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l4": "ON"},
{"state_l4": "OFF"} or
{"state_l4": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l4": ""}.
Switch (l5 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l5 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l5": "ON"},
{"state_l5": "OFF"} or
{"state_l5": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l5": ""}.
Switch (l6 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l6 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l6": "ON"},
{"state_l6": "OFF"} or
{"state_l6": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l6": ""}.
Action 1 (numeric)
Scene 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action 2 (numeric)
Scene 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action 3 (numeric)
Scene 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action 4 (numeric)
Scene 4. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action 5 (numeric)
Scene 5. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action 6 (numeric)
Scene 6. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Backlight brightness (numeric)
Backlight brightness (0-99). Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_brightness property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"backlight_brightness": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
99. The unit of this value is
%.