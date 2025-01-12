QA QAT42Z1B

ModelQAT42Z1B
VendorQA
Description1 channel scene switch
Exposesswitch (state), backlight_brightness, action
PictureQA QAT42Z1B

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Backlight brightness (numeric)

Backlight brightness (0-99). Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_brightness property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"backlight_brightness": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: scene_1.