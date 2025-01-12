QA QADZ4DIN
|Model
|QADZ4DIN
|Vendor
|QA
|Description
|4 channel dimmer module
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness, min_brightness), switch_type, power_on_behavior
|Picture
Exposes
Light (l1 endpoint)
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
min_brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"}or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state_l1": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness_l1": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness_l1": ""}.
Light (l2 endpoint)
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
min_brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"}or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state_l2": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness_l2": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness_l2": ""}.
Light (l3 endpoint)
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
min_brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state_l3": "ON"},
{"state_l3": "OFF"}or
{"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state_l3": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness_l3": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness_l3": ""}.
Light (l4 endpoint)
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
min_brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state_l4": "ON"},
{"state_l4": "OFF"}or
{"state_l4": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state_l4": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness_l4": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness_l4": ""}.
Switch type (enum)
Type of the switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
state,
momentary.
Power on behavior (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
previous.