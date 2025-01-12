QA QADZ4DIN

Model QADZ4DIN Vendor QA Description 4 channel dimmer module Exposes light (state, brightness, min_brightness), switch_type, power_on_behavior Picture

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , min_brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""} .

: To control the state publish a message to topic with payload , or . To read the state send a message to with payload . brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_l1": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_l1": ""} .

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , min_brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"} , {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l2": ""} .

: To control the state publish a message to topic with payload , or . To read the state send a message to with payload . brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_l2": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_l2": ""} .

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , min_brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l3": "ON"} , {"state_l3": "OFF"} or {"state_l3": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l3": ""} .

: To control the state publish a message to topic with payload , or . To read the state send a message to with payload . brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_l3": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_l3": ""} .

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , min_brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l4": "ON"} , {"state_l4": "OFF"} or {"state_l4": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l4": ""} .

: To control the state publish a message to topic with payload , or . To read the state send a message to with payload . brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_l4": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_l4": ""} .

Type of the switch. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , state , momentary .