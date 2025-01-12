QA QADZ4DIN

ModelQADZ4DIN
VendorQA
Description4 channel dimmer module
Exposeslight (state, brightness, min_brightness), switch_type, power_on_behavior
PictureQA QADZ4DIN

Exposes

Light (l1 endpoint)

This light supports the following features: state, brightness, min_brightness.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"}, {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""}.
  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_l1": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_l1": ""}.

Light (l2 endpoint)

This light supports the following features: state, brightness, min_brightness.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"}, {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l2": ""}.
  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_l2": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_l2": ""}.

Light (l3 endpoint)

This light supports the following features: state, brightness, min_brightness.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l3": "ON"}, {"state_l3": "OFF"} or {"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l3": ""}.
  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_l3": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_l3": ""}.

Light (l4 endpoint)

This light supports the following features: state, brightness, min_brightness.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l4": "ON"}, {"state_l4": "OFF"} or {"state_l4": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l4": ""}.
  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_l4": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_l4": ""}.

Switch type (enum)

Type of the switch. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, state, momentary.

Power on behavior (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, on, previous.