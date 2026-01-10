Tervix Pro Line X10

Model Pro Line X10 Vendor Tervix Description Underfloor heating controller - 8 zones Exposes power, system_mode, zone_1, zone_2, zone_3, zone_4, zone_5, zone_6, zone_7, zone_8, pump, boiler Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

Main power, OFF switches all zones off. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON power is ON, if OFF OFF.

Heating or cooling mode. Value can be found in the published state on the system_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: heat , cool .

Zone 1 actuator. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_1": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON zone 1 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Zone 2 actuator. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_2": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON zone 2 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Zone 3 actuator. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_3": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON zone 3 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Zone 4 actuator. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_4": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON zone 4 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Zone 5 actuator. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_5": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON zone 5 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Zone 6 actuator. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_6 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_6": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON zone 6 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Zone 7 actuator. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_7 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_7": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON zone 7 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Zone 8 actuator. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_8 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_8": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON zone 8 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Pump output, switches on 60 s after a zone demands. Value can be found in the published state on the pump property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON pump is ON, if OFF OFF.