Sibling Powerswitch-ZK(W)
|Model
|Powerswitch-ZK(W)
|Vendor
|Sibling
|Description
|Thermostatic radiator valve
|Exposes
|battery, child_lock, eco_mode, eco_temperature, max_temperature, min_temperature, valve_state, position, switch (state), window, climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state, preset), programming_mode, boost_heating, boost_heating_countdown, boost_heating_countdown_time_set, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Eco mode (binary)
ECO mode (energy saving mode). Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON eco mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Eco temperature (numeric)
Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max temperature (numeric)
Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
15 and the maximum value is
45. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min temperature (numeric)
Minimum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
15. The unit of this value is
°C.
Valve state (binary)
Valve state if open or closed. Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
OPEN valve state is ON, if
CLOSED OFF.
Position (numeric)
Position. Value can be found in the published state on the
position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Window detection (switch)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
window_detection property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": "ON"},
{"window_detection": "OFF"} or
{"window_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Window (binary)
Window status closed or open . Value can be found in the published state on the
window property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
OPEN window is ON, if
CLOSED OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature_calibration,
system_mode,
running_state,
preset.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
0and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: MANUAL MODE ☝ - In this mode, the device executes manual temperature setting. When the set temperature is lower than the "minimum temperature", the valve is closed (forced closed). PROGRAMMING MODE ⏱ - In this mode, the device executes a preset week programming temperature time and temperature. HOLIDAY MODE ⛱ - In this mode, for example, the vacation mode is set for 10 days and the temperature is setto 15 degrees Celsius. After 10 days, the device will automatically switch to programming mode. TEMPORARY MANUAL MODE - In this mode, ☝ icon will flash. At this time, the device executes the manually set temperature and returns to the weekly programming mode in the next time period. . To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
programming,
manual,
temporary_manual,
holiday. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-9and the maximum value is
9with a step size of
1.
Programming mode (text)
PROGRAMMING MODE ⏱ - In this mode, the device executes a preset week programming temperature time and temperature. You can set up to 4 stages of temperature every for WEEKDAY ➀➁➂➃➄, SATURDAY ➅ and SUNDAY ➆.. Value can be found in the published state on the
programming_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"programming_mode": NEW_VALUE}.
Boost heating (binary)
Boost Heating: press and hold "+" for 3 seconds, the device will enter the boost heating mode, and the ▷╵◁ will flash. The countdown will be displayed in the APP. Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_heating property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boost_heating": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON boost heating is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Boost heating countdown (numeric)
Countdown in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_heating_countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
15. The unit of this value is
min.
Boost heating countdown time set (numeric)
Boost Time Setting 0 sec - 900 sec, (default = 300 sec). Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_heating_countdown_time_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boost_heating_countdown_time_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
900. The unit of this value is
s.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.