Sibling Powerswitch-ZK(W)

Model Powerswitch-ZK(W) Vendor Sibling Description Thermostatic radiator valve Exposes battery, child_lock, eco_mode, eco_temperature, max_temperature, min_temperature, valve_state, position, switch (state), window, climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state, preset), programming_mode, boost_heating, boost_heating_countdown, boost_heating_countdown_time_set, linkquality Picture

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

ECO mode (energy saving mode). Value can be found in the published state on the eco_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON eco mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 15 and the maximum value is 45 . The unit of this value is °C .

Minimum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 15 . The unit of this value is °C .

Valve state if open or closed. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals OPEN valve state is ON, if CLOSED OFF.

Position. Value can be found in the published state on the position property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the window_detection property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "ON"} , {"window_detection": "OFF"} or {"window_detection": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Window status closed or open . Value can be found in the published state on the window property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals OPEN window is ON, if CLOSED OFF.

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature_calibration , system_mode , running_state , preset .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 0 and 35 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. preset : MANUAL MODE ☝ - In this mode, the device executes manual temperature setting. When the set temperature is lower than the "minimum temperature", the valve is closed (forced closed). PROGRAMMING MODE ⏱ - In this mode, the device executes a preset week programming temperature time and temperature. HOLIDAY MODE ⛱ - In this mode, for example, the vacation mode is set for 10 days and the temperature is setto 15 degrees Celsius. After 10 days, the device will automatically switch to programming mode. TEMPORARY MANUAL MODE - In this mode, ☝ icon will flash. At this time, the device executes the manually set temperature and returns to the weekly programming mode in the next time period. . To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: programming , manual , temporary_manual , holiday . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: MANUAL MODE ☝ - In this mode, the device executes manual temperature setting. When the set temperature is lower than the "minimum temperature", the valve is closed (forced closed). PROGRAMMING MODE ⏱ - In this mode, the device executes a preset week programming temperature time and temperature. HOLIDAY MODE ⛱ - In this mode, for example, the vacation mode is set for 10 days and the temperature is setto 15 degrees Celsius. After 10 days, the device will automatically switch to programming mode. TEMPORARY MANUAL MODE - In this mode, ☝ icon will flash. At this time, the device executes the manually set temperature and returns to the weekly programming mode in the next time period. . To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 with a step size of 1 .

PROGRAMMING MODE ⏱ - In this mode, the device executes a preset week programming temperature time and temperature. You can set up to 4 stages of temperature every for WEEKDAY ➀➁➂➃➄, SATURDAY ➅ and SUNDAY ➆.. Value can be found in the published state on the programming_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"programming_mode": NEW_VALUE} .

Boost Heating: press and hold "+" for 3 seconds, the device will enter the boost heating mode, and the ▷╵◁ will flash. The countdown will be displayed in the APP. Value can be found in the published state on the boost_heating property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_heating": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON boost heating is ON, if OFF OFF.

Countdown in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the boost_heating_countdown property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 15 . The unit of this value is min .

Boost Time Setting 0 sec - 900 sec, (default = 300 sec). Value can be found in the published state on the boost_heating_countdown_time_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_heating_countdown_time_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 900 . The unit of this value is s .