EnOcean PTM 215ZE
|Model
|PTM 215ZE
|Vendor
|EnOcean
|Description
|Pushbutton transmitter module
|Exposes
|action
|Picture
|White-label
|Easyfit by EnOcean EWSxZ, Trio2sys 20020002
Notes
Green Power
This is a Zigbee Green Power device which allows it to be very energy efficient. Messages from Green Power devices cannot be "understood" by normal Zigbee devices, therefore they need to be "translated" first. Not all Zigbee devices can do this translation, currently the only devices known to do this are Philips Hue devices. This means that the Green Power device has to be in range of a Philips Hue device in order to use it.
Green Power devices don't support binding and are not included in network scans.
Pairing
Before starting a pairing attempt, please carefully read this section from the documentation
The pairing may be done via NFC or the physical buttons. The use of NFC is highly recommended in order to ease the paring process and as the direct commisioning mode is disabled by default.
NFC
The easiest way is to use a compatible smartphone (iOS, android) with NFC capability.
The required tool “EnOcean Tool” is available from the Google Play Store and from the Apple Store.
For the first configuration, the QR-Code behind the PTM 215ZE shall be scanned in order to get the built-in NFC pin to unlock the device. Then, the user may define a specific one if required. More details are available in the documentation EnOcean PTM 215ZE manual chapter 4 (NFC interface).
Physical buttons
This device has 4 buttons:
|Number
|Button
|Position
|Zigbee Channel
|1
|A0
|top left
|15
|2
|A1
|bottom left
|20
|3
|B0
|top right
|11
|4
|B1
|bottom right
|25
In case the module is integrated in a single rocker switch, you need to remove the caps to expose all buttons. A button can be pressed by holding the contact of that button and then push the energy bar.
To pair it, start by shortly (less than 7 seconds) pressing two different buttons one after another. Any button of the device (A0, A1, B0, B1) can be used.
Next, read the table above and find the Zigbee channel your network runs at (if you don't know this, it's probably channel 11, as this is zigbee2mqtt's default). Select the button of the device (A0, A1, B0, or B1) that fits your desired channel and execute the following long-short-long sequence:
- Press and hold the selected button for more than 7 seconds before releasing it
- Press the selected button quickly (hold for less than 2 seconds)
- Press and hold the selected button again for more than 7 seconds before releasing it
Then, press the selected button contact shortly (< 7s) to select radio channel 11. Continue pressing the selected button shortly (< 7s) to increment radio channel. If channel 26 has been reached, then channel 11 will be used next.
Once the device is paired you need to confirm the channel. To do this, press any button other than the one used previously.
For more information's, please refer to the EnOcean PTM 215ZE manual chapter 3.6.2.1.
Home Assistant
In the Home Assistant community forum, you may find some nice Automation Blueprints that works well with this device:
@chris-1243 https://community.home-assistant.io/t/zigbee2mqtt-ptm215z-ze-and-ptm216z/873595
It adds functionality like
held_# which is nice to use to for example increase or decrease the brightness of a light.
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
press_1,
release_1,
press_2,
release_2,
press_3,
release_3,
press_4,
release_4,
press_1_and_2,
release_1_and_2,
press_1_and_3,
release_1_and_3,
press_1_and_4,
release_1_and_4,
press_2_and_3,
release_2_and_3,
press_2_and_4,
release_2_and_4,
press_3_and_4,
release_3_and_4,
press_energy_bar,
release_energy_bar,
press_or_release_all,
lock,
unlock,
half_open,
tilt.