Model PTM 215ZE Vendor EnOcean Description Pushbutton transmitter module Exposes action Picture White-label Easyfit by EnOcean EWSxZ, Trio2sys 20020002

This is a Zigbee Green Power device which allows it to be very energy efficient. Messages from Green Power devices cannot be "understood" by normal Zigbee devices, therefore they need to be "translated" first. Not all Zigbee devices can do this translation, currently the only devices known to do this are Philips Hue devices. This means that the Green Power device has to be in range of a Philips Hue device in order to use it.

Green Power devices don't support binding and are not included in network scans.

Before starting a pairing attempt, please carefully read this section from the documentation

The pairing may be done via NFC or the physical buttons. The use of NFC is highly recommended in order to ease the paring process and as the direct commisioning mode is disabled by default.

The easiest way is to use a compatible smartphone (iOS, android) with NFC capability.

The required tool “EnOcean Tool” is available from the Google Play Store and from the Apple Store.

For the first configuration, the QR-Code behind the PTM 215ZE shall be scanned in order to get the built-in NFC pin to unlock the device. Then, the user may define a specific one if required. More details are available in the documentation EnOcean PTM 215ZE manual chapter 4 (NFC interface).

This device has 4 buttons:

Number Button Position Zigbee Channel 1 A0 top left 15 2 A1 bottom left 20 3 B0 top right 11 4 B1 bottom right 25

In case the module is integrated in a single rocker switch, you need to remove the caps to expose all buttons. A button can be pressed by holding the contact of that button and then push the energy bar.

To pair it, start by shortly (less than 7 seconds) pressing two different buttons one after another. Any button of the device (A0, A1, B0, B1) can be used.

Next, read the table above and find the Zigbee channel your network runs at (if you don't know this, it's probably channel 11, as this is zigbee2mqtt's default). Select the button of the device (A0, A1, B0, or B1) that fits your desired channel and execute the following long-short-long sequence:

Press and hold the selected button for more than 7 seconds before releasing it Press the selected button quickly (hold for less than 2 seconds) Press and hold the selected button again for more than 7 seconds before releasing it

Then, press the selected button contact shortly (< 7s) to select radio channel 11. Continue pressing the selected button shortly (< 7s) to increment radio channel. If channel 26 has been reached, then channel 11 will be used next.

Once the device is paired you need to confirm the channel. To do this, press any button other than the one used previously.

For more information's, please refer to the EnOcean PTM 215ZE manual chapter 3.6.2.1.

In the Home Assistant community forum, you may find some nice Automation Blueprints that works well with this device:

@chris-1243 https://community.home-assistant.io/t/zigbee2mqtt-ptm215z-ze-and-ptm216z/873595

It adds functionality like held_# which is nice to use to for example increase or decrease the brightness of a light.