Zigbee2MQTT

EVOLOGY PSE03-V1.1.0

ModelPSE03-V1.1.0
VendorEVOLOGY
DescriptionSound and flash siren
Exposeswarning, linkquality
PictureEVOLOGY PSE03-V1.1.0

Exposes

Warning (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

  • mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop, burglar, fire, emergency, police_panic, fire_panic, emergency_panic
  • level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.