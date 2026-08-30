EVOLOGY PSE03-V1.1.0

ModelPSE03-V1.1.0
VendorEVOLOGY
DescriptionSound and flash siren
Exposeswarning, max_duration
PictureEVOLOGY PSE03-V1.1.0

Exposes

Warning (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

  • mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop, burglar, fire, emergency, police_panic, fire_panic, emergency_panic
  • level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s

Max duration (numeric)

Maximum time that the alarm will be active. Value can be found in the published state on the max_duration property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_duration": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65534. The unit of this value is s.