EVOLOGY PSE03-V1.1.0

Model PSE03-V1.1.0 Vendor EVOLOGY Description Sound and flash siren Exposes warning, linkquality Picture

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop , burglar , fire , emergency , police_panic , fire_panic , emergency_panic

(enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: , , , , , , level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low , medium , high , very_high

(enum): Sound level allowed values: , , , duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s