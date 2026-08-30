Lidl PSBZS A1
|Model
|PSBZS A1
|Vendor
|Lidl
|Description
|Parkside smart watering timer
|Exposes
|battery, switch (state), timer, time_left, frost_lock, reset_frost_lock, schedule_mode, schedule_periodic, schedule_weekday, schedule_slot_1, schedule_slot_2, schedule_slot_3, schedule_slot_4, schedule_slot_5, schedule_slot_6
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "1970". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Timer (numeric)
Auto off after specific time for manual watering.. Value can be found in the published state on the
timer property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"timer": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
599. The unit of this value is
min.
Time left (numeric)
Remaining time until the watering turns off.. Value can be found in the published state on the
time_left property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
min.
Frost lock (binary)
Indicates if the frost guard is currently active. If the temperature drops below 5° C, device activates frost guard and disables irrigation. You need to reset the frost guard to activate irrigation again. Note: There is no way to enable frost guard manually.. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON frost lock is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Reset frost lock (enum)
Resets frost lock to make the device workable again.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reset_frost_lock": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
RESET.
Schedule mode (enum)
Scheduling mode that is currently in use.. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
OFF,
WEEKDAY,
PERIODIC.
Schedule periodic (numeric)
Watering by periodic interval: Irrigate every n days. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_periodic property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_periodic": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
7. The unit of this value is
day.
Schedule weekday (composite)
Watering by weekday: Irrigate individually for each day.. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_weekday": {"monday": VALUE, "tuesday": VALUE, "wednesday": VALUE, "thursday": VALUE, "friday": VALUE, "saturday": VALUE, "sunday": VALUE}}
monday(binary) allowed values:
ONor
OFF
tuesday(binary) allowed values:
ONor
OFF
wednesday(binary) allowed values:
ONor
OFF
thursday(binary) allowed values:
ONor
OFF
friday(binary) allowed values:
ONor
OFF
saturday(binary) allowed values:
ONor
OFF
sunday(binary) allowed values:
ONor
OFF
Schedule slot 1 (composite)
Watering time slot 1. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_slot_1": {"state": VALUE, "start_hour": VALUE, "start_minute": VALUE, "timer": VALUE, "pause": VALUE, "iterations": VALUE}}
state(binary): On/off state of the time slot allowed values:
ONor
OFF
start_hour(numeric): Starting time (hour) max value is 23, unit is h
start_minute(numeric): Starting time (minute) max value is 59, unit is min
timer(numeric): Auto off after specific time for scheduled watering. min value is 1, max value is 599, unit is min
pause(numeric): Pause after each iteration. max value is 599, unit is min
iterations(numeric): Number of watering iterations. Works only if there is a pause. min value is 1, max value is 9
Schedule slot 2 (composite)
Watering time slot 2. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_slot_2": {"state": VALUE, "start_hour": VALUE, "start_minute": VALUE, "timer": VALUE, "pause": VALUE, "iterations": VALUE}}
state(binary): On/off state of the time slot allowed values:
ONor
OFF
start_hour(numeric): Starting time (hour) max value is 23, unit is h
start_minute(numeric): Starting time (minute) max value is 59, unit is min
timer(numeric): Auto off after specific time for scheduled watering. min value is 1, max value is 599, unit is min
pause(numeric): Pause after each iteration. max value is 599, unit is min
iterations(numeric): Number of watering iterations. Works only if there is a pause. min value is 1, max value is 9
Schedule slot 3 (composite)
Watering time slot 3. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_slot_3": {"state": VALUE, "start_hour": VALUE, "start_minute": VALUE, "timer": VALUE, "pause": VALUE, "iterations": VALUE}}
state(binary): On/off state of the time slot allowed values:
ONor
OFF
start_hour(numeric): Starting time (hour) max value is 23, unit is h
start_minute(numeric): Starting time (minute) max value is 59, unit is min
timer(numeric): Auto off after specific time for scheduled watering. min value is 1, max value is 599, unit is min
pause(numeric): Pause after each iteration. max value is 599, unit is min
iterations(numeric): Number of watering iterations. Works only if there is a pause. min value is 1, max value is 9
Schedule slot 4 (composite)
Watering time slot 4. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_slot_4": {"state": VALUE, "start_hour": VALUE, "start_minute": VALUE, "timer": VALUE, "pause": VALUE, "iterations": VALUE}}
state(binary): On/off state of the time slot allowed values:
ONor
OFF
start_hour(numeric): Starting time (hour) max value is 23, unit is h
start_minute(numeric): Starting time (minute) max value is 59, unit is min
timer(numeric): Auto off after specific time for scheduled watering. min value is 1, max value is 599, unit is min
pause(numeric): Pause after each iteration. max value is 599, unit is min
iterations(numeric): Number of watering iterations. Works only if there is a pause. min value is 1, max value is 9
Schedule slot 5 (composite)
Watering time slot 5. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_slot_5": {"state": VALUE, "start_hour": VALUE, "start_minute": VALUE, "timer": VALUE, "pause": VALUE, "iterations": VALUE}}
state(binary): On/off state of the time slot allowed values:
ONor
OFF
start_hour(numeric): Starting time (hour) max value is 23, unit is h
start_minute(numeric): Starting time (minute) max value is 59, unit is min
timer(numeric): Auto off after specific time for scheduled watering. min value is 1, max value is 599, unit is min
pause(numeric): Pause after each iteration. max value is 599, unit is min
iterations(numeric): Number of watering iterations. Works only if there is a pause. min value is 1, max value is 9
Schedule slot 6 (composite)
Watering time slot 6. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_slot_6": {"state": VALUE, "start_hour": VALUE, "start_minute": VALUE, "timer": VALUE, "pause": VALUE, "iterations": VALUE}}
state(binary): On/off state of the time slot allowed values:
ONor
OFF
start_hour(numeric): Starting time (hour) max value is 23, unit is h
start_minute(numeric): Starting time (minute) max value is 59, unit is min
timer(numeric): Auto off after specific time for scheduled watering. min value is 1, max value is 599, unit is min
pause(numeric): Pause after each iteration. max value is 599, unit is min
iterations(numeric): Number of watering iterations. Works only if there is a pause. min value is 1, max value is 9