# Lidl PSBZS A1

Model PSBZS A1 Vendor Lidl Description Parkside smart watering timer Exposes switch (state), timer, linkquality Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Auto off after specific time.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"timer": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10000 . The unit of this value is min .