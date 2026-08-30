Lidl PSBZS A1

Model PSBZS A1 Vendor Lidl Description Parkside smart watering timer Exposes battery, switch (state), timer, time_left, frost_lock, reset_frost_lock, schedule_mode, schedule_periodic, schedule_weekday, schedule_slot_1, schedule_slot_2, schedule_slot_3, schedule_slot_4, schedule_slot_5, schedule_slot_6 Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "1970". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Auto off after specific time for manual watering.. Value can be found in the published state on the timer property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"timer": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 599 . The unit of this value is min .

Remaining time until the watering turns off.. Value can be found in the published state on the time_left property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is min .

Indicates if the frost guard is currently active. If the temperature drops below 5° C, device activates frost guard and disables irrigation. You need to reset the frost guard to activate irrigation again. Note: There is no way to enable frost guard manually.. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON frost lock is ON, if OFF OFF.

Resets frost lock to make the device workable again.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reset_frost_lock": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: RESET .

Scheduling mode that is currently in use.. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: OFF , WEEKDAY , PERIODIC .

Watering by periodic interval: Irrigate every n days. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_periodic property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_periodic": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 7 . The unit of this value is day .

Watering by weekday: Irrigate individually for each day.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_weekday": {"monday": VALUE, "tuesday": VALUE, "wednesday": VALUE, "thursday": VALUE, "friday": VALUE, "saturday": VALUE, "sunday": VALUE}}

monday (binary) allowed values: ON or OFF

(binary) allowed values: or tuesday (binary) allowed values: ON or OFF

(binary) allowed values: or wednesday (binary) allowed values: ON or OFF

(binary) allowed values: or thursday (binary) allowed values: ON or OFF

(binary) allowed values: or friday (binary) allowed values: ON or OFF

(binary) allowed values: or saturday (binary) allowed values: ON or OFF

(binary) allowed values: or sunday (binary) allowed values: ON or OFF

Watering time slot 1. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_slot_1": {"state": VALUE, "start_hour": VALUE, "start_minute": VALUE, "timer": VALUE, "pause": VALUE, "iterations": VALUE}}

state (binary): On/off state of the time slot allowed values: ON or OFF

(binary): On/off state of the time slot allowed values: or start_hour (numeric): Starting time (hour) max value is 23, unit is h

(numeric): Starting time (hour) max value is 23, unit is h start_minute (numeric): Starting time (minute) max value is 59, unit is min

(numeric): Starting time (minute) max value is 59, unit is min timer (numeric): Auto off after specific time for scheduled watering. min value is 1, max value is 599, unit is min

(numeric): Auto off after specific time for scheduled watering. min value is 1, max value is 599, unit is min pause (numeric): Pause after each iteration. max value is 599, unit is min

(numeric): Pause after each iteration. max value is 599, unit is min iterations (numeric): Number of watering iterations. Works only if there is a pause. min value is 1, max value is 9

Watering time slot 2. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_slot_2": {"state": VALUE, "start_hour": VALUE, "start_minute": VALUE, "timer": VALUE, "pause": VALUE, "iterations": VALUE}}

state (binary): On/off state of the time slot allowed values: ON or OFF

(binary): On/off state of the time slot allowed values: or start_hour (numeric): Starting time (hour) max value is 23, unit is h

(numeric): Starting time (hour) max value is 23, unit is h start_minute (numeric): Starting time (minute) max value is 59, unit is min

(numeric): Starting time (minute) max value is 59, unit is min timer (numeric): Auto off after specific time for scheduled watering. min value is 1, max value is 599, unit is min

(numeric): Auto off after specific time for scheduled watering. min value is 1, max value is 599, unit is min pause (numeric): Pause after each iteration. max value is 599, unit is min

(numeric): Pause after each iteration. max value is 599, unit is min iterations (numeric): Number of watering iterations. Works only if there is a pause. min value is 1, max value is 9

Watering time slot 3. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_slot_3": {"state": VALUE, "start_hour": VALUE, "start_minute": VALUE, "timer": VALUE, "pause": VALUE, "iterations": VALUE}}

state (binary): On/off state of the time slot allowed values: ON or OFF

(binary): On/off state of the time slot allowed values: or start_hour (numeric): Starting time (hour) max value is 23, unit is h

(numeric): Starting time (hour) max value is 23, unit is h start_minute (numeric): Starting time (minute) max value is 59, unit is min

(numeric): Starting time (minute) max value is 59, unit is min timer (numeric): Auto off after specific time for scheduled watering. min value is 1, max value is 599, unit is min

(numeric): Auto off after specific time for scheduled watering. min value is 1, max value is 599, unit is min pause (numeric): Pause after each iteration. max value is 599, unit is min

(numeric): Pause after each iteration. max value is 599, unit is min iterations (numeric): Number of watering iterations. Works only if there is a pause. min value is 1, max value is 9

Watering time slot 4. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_slot_4": {"state": VALUE, "start_hour": VALUE, "start_minute": VALUE, "timer": VALUE, "pause": VALUE, "iterations": VALUE}}

state (binary): On/off state of the time slot allowed values: ON or OFF

(binary): On/off state of the time slot allowed values: or start_hour (numeric): Starting time (hour) max value is 23, unit is h

(numeric): Starting time (hour) max value is 23, unit is h start_minute (numeric): Starting time (minute) max value is 59, unit is min

(numeric): Starting time (minute) max value is 59, unit is min timer (numeric): Auto off after specific time for scheduled watering. min value is 1, max value is 599, unit is min

(numeric): Auto off after specific time for scheduled watering. min value is 1, max value is 599, unit is min pause (numeric): Pause after each iteration. max value is 599, unit is min

(numeric): Pause after each iteration. max value is 599, unit is min iterations (numeric): Number of watering iterations. Works only if there is a pause. min value is 1, max value is 9

Watering time slot 5. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_slot_5": {"state": VALUE, "start_hour": VALUE, "start_minute": VALUE, "timer": VALUE, "pause": VALUE, "iterations": VALUE}}

state (binary): On/off state of the time slot allowed values: ON or OFF

(binary): On/off state of the time slot allowed values: or start_hour (numeric): Starting time (hour) max value is 23, unit is h

(numeric): Starting time (hour) max value is 23, unit is h start_minute (numeric): Starting time (minute) max value is 59, unit is min

(numeric): Starting time (minute) max value is 59, unit is min timer (numeric): Auto off after specific time for scheduled watering. min value is 1, max value is 599, unit is min

(numeric): Auto off after specific time for scheduled watering. min value is 1, max value is 599, unit is min pause (numeric): Pause after each iteration. max value is 599, unit is min

(numeric): Pause after each iteration. max value is 599, unit is min iterations (numeric): Number of watering iterations. Works only if there is a pause. min value is 1, max value is 9

Watering time slot 6. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_slot_6": {"state": VALUE, "start_hour": VALUE, "start_minute": VALUE, "timer": VALUE, "pause": VALUE, "iterations": VALUE}}