Lidl PSBZS A1
|Model
|PSBZS A1
|Vendor
|Lidl
|Description
|Parkside smart watering timer
|Exposes
|switch (state), timer, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Timer (numeric)
Auto off after specific time.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"timer": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10000. The unit of this value is
min.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.