J.XUAN PRZ01

Model PRZ01 Vendor J.XUAN Description Human body movement sensor Exposes occupancy, battery_low, battery Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

occupancy_timeout : Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.