ElectSmart PRO-900Z
|Model
|PRO-900Z
|Vendor
|ElectSmart
|Description
|Thermostat for electric floor
|Exposes
|child_lock, eco_mode, eco_temperature, valve_state, climate (system_mode, preset, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration), deadzone_temperature, min_temperature, max_temperature, min_temperature_limit, max_temperature_limit, sensor, external_temperature_input, brightness, display_brightness, schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday, factory_reset, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Child lock (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON child lock is ON, if
OFF OFF.
ECO mode (binary)
Default: Off. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
OFF eCO mode is ON, if
ON OFF.
Eco temperature (numeric)
Max temperature in ECO mode. Default: 20. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Heating in process (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
false heating in process is ON, if
true OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
system_mode,
preset,
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
manual,
auto. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-9and the maximum value is
9with a step size of
1.
Deadzone temperature (numeric)
Hysteresis. Default: 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min temperature (numeric)
Default: 5. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
15. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max temperature (numeric)
Default: 35. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
15 and the maximum value is
45. The unit of this value is
°C.
Low temperature protection (numeric)
Default: 0. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
°C.
High temperature protection (numeric)
Default: 45. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
25 and the maximum value is
70. The unit of this value is
°C.
Sensor (enum)
Choose which sensor to use. Default: AL. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
IN,
OU,
AL.
Floor temperature (numeric)
Temperature from floor sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
external_temperature_input property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Screen brightness 06:00 - 22:00 (numeric)
0 - on for 10 seconds. Default: 6. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
8.
Screen brightness 22:00 - 06:00 (numeric)
0 - on for 10 seconds. Default: 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
display_brightness property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"display_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
8.
Schedule for monday (text)
Default: 06:00/20.0 11:30/20.0 13:30/20.0 17:30/20.0. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule for tuesday (text)
Default: 06:00/20.0 11:30/20.0 13:30/20.0 17:30/20.0. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule for wednesday (text)
Default: 06:00/20.0 11:30/20.0 13:30/20.0 17:30/20.0. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule for thursday (text)
Default: 06:00/20.0 11:30/20.0 13:30/20.0 17:30/20.0. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule for friday (text)
Default: 06:00/20.0 11:30/20.0 13:30/20.0 17:30/20.0. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule for saturday (text)
Default: 06:00/20.0 11:30/20.0 13:30/20.0 17:30/20.0. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule for sunday (text)
Default: 06:00/20.0 11:30/20.0 13:30/20.0 17:30/20.0. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE}.
Factory reset (enum)
Reset all settings to factory ones. Value can be found in the published state on the
factory_reset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"factory_reset": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
factory reset.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.