ElectSmart PRO-900Z

ModelPRO-900Z
VendorElectSmart
DescriptionThermostat for electric floor
Exposeschild_lock, eco_mode, eco_temperature, valve_state, climate (system_mode, preset, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration), deadzone_temperature, min_temperature, max_temperature, min_temperature_limit, max_temperature_limit, sensor, external_temperature_input, brightness, display_brightness, schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday, factory_reset, linkquality
PictureElectSmart PRO-900Z

Exposes

Child lock (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON child lock is ON, if OFF OFF.

ECO mode (binary)

Default: Off. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals OFF eCO mode is ON, if ON OFF.

Eco temperature (numeric)

Max temperature in ECO mode. Default: 20. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Heating in process (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the valve_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals false heating in process is ON, if true OFF.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode, preset, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: manual, auto. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 with a step size of 1.

Deadzone temperature (numeric)

Hysteresis. Default: 1. Value can be found in the published state on the deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 5. The unit of this value is °C.

Min temperature (numeric)

Default: 5. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 15. The unit of this value is °C.

Max temperature (numeric)

Default: 35. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 15 and the maximum value is 45. The unit of this value is °C.

Low temperature protection (numeric)

Default: 0. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is °C.

High temperature protection (numeric)

Default: 45. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 25 and the maximum value is 70. The unit of this value is °C.

Sensor (enum)

Choose which sensor to use. Default: AL. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: IN, OU, AL.

Floor temperature (numeric)

Temperature from floor sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the external_temperature_input property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Screen brightness 06:00 - 22:00 (numeric)

0 - on for 10 seconds. Default: 6. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8.

Screen brightness 22:00 - 06:00 (numeric)

0 - on for 10 seconds. Default: 3. Value can be found in the published state on the display_brightness property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8.

Schedule for monday (text)

Default: 06:00/20.0 11:30/20.0 13:30/20.0 17:30/20.0. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule for tuesday (text)

Default: 06:00/20.0 11:30/20.0 13:30/20.0 17:30/20.0. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule for wednesday (text)

Default: 06:00/20.0 11:30/20.0 13:30/20.0 17:30/20.0. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule for thursday (text)

Default: 06:00/20.0 11:30/20.0 13:30/20.0 17:30/20.0. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule for friday (text)

Default: 06:00/20.0 11:30/20.0 13:30/20.0 17:30/20.0. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule for saturday (text)

Default: 06:00/20.0 11:30/20.0 13:30/20.0 17:30/20.0. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule for sunday (text)

Default: 06:00/20.0 11:30/20.0 13:30/20.0 17:30/20.0. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE}.

Factory reset (enum)

Reset all settings to factory ones. Value can be found in the published state on the factory_reset property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"factory_reset": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: factory reset.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.