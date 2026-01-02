PushOk Hardware POK021

ModelPOK021
VendorPushOk Hardware
DescriptionGas pulse meter
Exposesbattery, voltage, pulse_frequency, pulse_count
PicturePushOk Hardware POK021

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Pulse frequency (numeric)

Pulse frequency (counter mode). Value can be found in the published state on the pulse_frequency property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pulse_frequency": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is Hz.

Pulse count (numeric)

Total pulse count (counter mode). Value can be found in the published state on the pulse_count property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pulse_count": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value.