PushOk Hardware POK021
|Model
|POK021
|Vendor
|PushOk Hardware
|Description
|Gas pulse meter
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, pulse_frequency, pulse_count
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Pulse frequency (numeric)
Pulse frequency (counter mode). Value can be found in the published state on the
pulse_frequency property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pulse_frequency": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hz.
Pulse count (numeric)
Total pulse count (counter mode). Value can be found in the published state on the
pulse_count property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pulse_count": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.