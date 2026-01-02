PushOk Hardware POK021

Model POK021 Vendor PushOk Hardware Description Gas pulse meter Exposes battery, voltage, pulse_frequency, pulse_count Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Pulse frequency (counter mode). Value can be found in the published state on the pulse_frequency property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pulse_frequency": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hz .