PushOk Hardware POK012

ModelPOK012
VendorPushOk Hardware
Description20 dBm Zigbee router with battery backup for indoor/outdoor use
Exposesbattery_state, ac_status, battery_defect, battery, voltage, linkquality
PicturePushOk Hardware POK012

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Battery state (enum)

Battery state. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery_state": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: missing, charging, full, discharging.

Ac status (binary)

Indicates whether the device mains voltage supply is at fault. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true ac status is ON, if false OFF.

Battery defect (binary)

Indicates whether the device battery is defective. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_defect property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery defect is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.