PushOk Hardware POK012
|Model
|POK012
|Vendor
|PushOk Hardware
|Description
|20 dBm Zigbee router with battery backup for indoor/outdoor use
|Exposes
|battery_state, ac_status, battery_defect, battery, voltage, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Battery state (enum)
Battery state. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_state property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery_state": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
missing,
charging,
full,
discharging.
Ac status (binary)
Indicates whether the device mains voltage supply is at fault. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true ac status is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery defect (binary)
Indicates whether the device battery is defective. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_defect property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery defect is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.