PushOk Hardware POK012

Model POK012 Vendor PushOk Hardware Description 20 dBm Zigbee router with battery backup for indoor/outdoor use Exposes battery_state, ac_status, battery_defect, battery, voltage, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Battery state. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery_state": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: missing , charging , full , discharging .

Indicates whether the device mains voltage supply is at fault. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true ac status is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device battery is defective. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_defect property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery defect is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .