Quirky POFLW-WH02

ModelPOFLW-WH02
VendorQuirky
DescriptionSmart water leak sensor
Exposeswater_leak, battery_low
PictureQuirky POFLW-WH02

Exposes

Water leak (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.