Powernity PO-THCO-EAU
|Model
|PO-THCO-EAU
|Vendor
|Powernity
|Description
|Thermostat radiator valve
|Exposes
|battery, child_lock, comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, holiday_temperature, auto_temperature, climate (preset, local_temperature_calibration, local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint), boost_heating, boost_time, window_open, open_window_temperature, open_window_time, error_status
|Picture
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Comfort temperature (numeric)
Comfort temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
29.5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Eco temperature (numeric)
Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
29.5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Holiday temperature (numeric)
Holiday temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
holiday_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"holiday_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
29.5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Auto temperature (numeric)
Auto settings temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
29.5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
preset,
local_temperature_calibration,
local_temperature,
current_heating_setpoint.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
0.5and
29.5. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
auto,
manual,
holiday. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-5.5and the maximum value is
5.5with a step size of
0.1.
Boost heating (binary)
Boost Heating: the device will enter the boost heating mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_heating property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boost_heating": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON boost heating is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Boost time (numeric)
Setting minimum 0 - maximum 900 seconds boost time. The boost function is activated. The remaining time for the function will be counted down in seconds ( 900 to 0 ).. Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boost_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
900. The unit of this value is
s.
Window open (binary)
Window status CLOSE or OPEN . Value can be found in the published state on the
window_open property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
OPEN window open is ON, if
CLOSE OFF.
Open window temperature (numeric)
Open window temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
open_window_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"open_window_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
25. The unit of this value is
°C.
Open window time (numeric)
In the setting time, when the range of indoor temperature changes reaches the set range, the window opening reminder will be displayed. Value can be found in the published state on the
open_window_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"open_window_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
minutes.
Error status (numeric)
Error status. Value can be found in the published state on the
error_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.