Powernity PO-THCO-EAU

Model PO-THCO-EAU Vendor Powernity Description Thermostat radiator valve Exposes battery, child_lock, comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, holiday_temperature, auto_temperature, climate (preset, local_temperature_calibration, local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint), boost_heating, boost_time, window_open, open_window_temperature, open_window_time, error_status Picture

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Comfort temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 29.5 . The unit of this value is °C .

Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 29.5 . The unit of this value is °C .

Holiday temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the holiday_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"holiday_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 29.5 . The unit of this value is °C .

Auto settings temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 29.5 . The unit of this value is °C .

This climate device supports the following features: preset , local_temperature_calibration , local_temperature , current_heating_setpoint .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 0.5 and 29.5 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: auto , manual , holiday . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -5.5 and the maximum value is 5.5 with a step size of 0.1 .

Boost Heating: the device will enter the boost heating mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the boost_heating property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_heating": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON boost heating is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setting minimum 0 - maximum 900 seconds boost time. The boost function is activated. The remaining time for the function will be counted down in seconds ( 900 to 0 ).. Value can be found in the published state on the boost_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 900 . The unit of this value is s .

Window status CLOSE or OPEN . Value can be found in the published state on the window_open property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals OPEN window open is ON, if CLOSE OFF.

Open window temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_window_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 25 . The unit of this value is °C .

In the setting time, when the range of indoor temperature changes reaches the set range, the window opening reminder will be displayed. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_window_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is minutes .